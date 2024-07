Biden: Trump terá segurança ampliada e medidas de segurança da convenção republicana serão revistas Segundo presidente, a "unidade" nacional é objetivo mais importante para os EUA no momento

US President Joe Biden speaks after his Republican opponent Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at an election rally in Pennsylvania, at the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, July 13, 2024. US President Joe Biden led the condemnation after his election rival Donald Trump was wounded in a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania July 13 that also reportedly killed at least one bystander. Political leaders on both sides of the aisle slammed the violence minutes after the Republican candidate was rushed off stage by the Secret Service, blood running down his face. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP) (SAMUEL CORUM/AFP)