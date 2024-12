Banco Mundial anuncia ajuda recorde de US$ 100 bilhões aos países mais pobres Ajay Banga, presidente da instituição, disse que valor apoiarão 78 países

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: Ajay Banga, Chairman of Mastercard, listens as Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at the start of a meeting with Banga and other business leaders from companies making commitments to support inclusive economic development in the Northern Triangle, at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus on Thursday, May 27, 2021. In June, the Vice President is expected to make her first foreign trip, visiting the Northern Triangle. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)