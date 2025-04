Argentina se despede de Papa Francisco com milhares de pessoas na catedral de Buenos Aires

1/7 A military vehicle carries an image of Pope Francis during a pilgrimage through Buenos Aires on April 26, 2025, after a mass to bid him farewell. With songs, candles, flags, and prayers, Buenos Aires mourners marked the burial of pontiff and native son Pope Francis on Saturday. As the 88-year-old was being laid to rest an ocean away in Rome, thousands gathered by Buenos Aires' cathedral for dawn vigils and a mass of remembrance. (Photo by Luis Robayo / AFP) (Um veículo militar transporta uma imagem do Papa Francisco durante uma peregrinação por Buenos Aires)

2/7 A priest participates in a pilgrimage through emblematic places for Pope Francis in Buenos Aires on April 26, 2025, after a mass to bid him farewell. With songs, candles, flags, and prayers, Buenos Aires mourners marked the burial of pontiff and native son Pope Francis on Saturday. As the 88-year-old was being laid to rest an ocean away in Rome, thousands gathered by Buenos Aires' cathedral for dawn vigils and a mass of remembrance. (Photo by Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP) (Um padre participa de uma peregrinação por lugares emblemáticos do Papa Francisco em Buenos Aires)

3/7 People participate in a pilgrimage through emblematic places for Pope Francis in Buenos Aires on April 26, 2025, after a mass to bid him farewell. With songs, candles, flags, and prayers, Buenos Aires mourners marked the burial of pontiff and native son Pope Francis on Saturday. As the 88-year-old was being laid to rest an ocean away in Rome, thousands gathered by Buenos Aires' cathedral for dawn vigils and a mass of remembrance. (Photo by Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP) (Pessoas participam de uma peregrinação por lugares emblemáticos em homenagem ao Papa Francisco em Buenos Aires)

4/7 Faithful attend a mass to bid farewell to Pope Francis in front of the Buenos Aires Cathedral on April 26, 2025. With songs, candles, flags, and prayers, Buenos Aires mourners marked the burial of pontiff and native son Pope Francis on Saturday. As the 88-year-old was being laid to rest an ocean away in Rome, thousands gathered by Buenos Aires' cathedral for dawn vigils and a mass of remembrance. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Fiéis participam de uma missa de despedida do Papa Francisco em frente à Catedral de Buenos Aires)

5/7 Uma mulher segura uma foto do Papa Francisco tomando mate com a inscrição "OBRIGADO" durante uma missa de despedida em frente à Catedral de Buenos Aires (Uma mulher segura uma foto do Papa Francisco tomando mate com a inscrição "OBRIGADO" durante uma missa de despedida em frente à Catedral de Buenos Aires)

6/7 A military vehicle carries an image of Pope Francis during a pilgrimage through Buenos Aires on April 26, 2025, after a mass to bid him farewell. With songs, candles, flags, and prayers, Buenos Aires mourners marked the burial of pontiff and native son Pope Francis on Saturday. As the 88-year-old was being laid to rest an ocean away in Rome, thousands gathered by Buenos Aires' cathedral for dawn vigils and a mass of remembrance. (Photo by Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP) (Um veículo militar transporta uma imagem do Papa Francisco durante uma peregrinação por Buenos Aires)