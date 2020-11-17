10 fotos marcantes de Obama como presidente — democrata lança livro hoje

7/10 Obama e Michelle dançam na Convenção Nacional do Partido Democrata, em 2012, que oficializou Obama como candidato à presidência pelo partido pela segunda vez. Se em 2008, na primeira convenção, ele foi visto como uma surpresa no partido, em 2012 o ex-presidente já era a principal liderança democrata. Obama venceria a eleição daquele ano contra o republicano Mitt Romney. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Bloomberg's Best Photos 2012: The Year in Politics. Our global network of photographers has been busy portraying the uncertain political landscape of 2012. From the U.S. presidential campaign to the economic crisis in Europe, they defined moments in time with striking images. From President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle embracing during the DNC, to Thailand's prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra's efforts to pass a law that may exonerate her brother and an artful reflection in a poster advertising the Greek national elections, see their work here in The Year in Politics.FILE PHOTO: "BEST PHOTOS OF 2012" (***BESTOF2012***): U.S. President Barack Obama, left, embraces First Lady Michelle Obama while arriving at the podium to speak during day three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012. President Barack Obama's prime-time nomination acceptance speech tonight at the DNC is aimed at convincing voters that a slow economic recovery will accelerate if they give him a second term. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images