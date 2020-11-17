10 fotos marcantes de Obama como presidente — democrata lança livro hoje

Os oito anos de Barack Obama à frente da presidência americana voltam ao debate de forma mais intensa nesta terça-feira, 17, quando a Companhia das Letras lança no Brasil o novo livro do ex-presidente. O livro Uma Terra Prometida é o primeiro volume de memórias de Obama, incluindo períodos de sua infância, começo da carreira política e chegada à presidência americana.
Nascido no Havaí, Obama foi o primeiro presidente negro da história dos Estados Unidos. Então uma jovem estrela ascendente no Partido Democrata, tendo sido somente senador pelo estado de Illinois, Obama chegou ao poder após vencer a eleição de 2008 com o hoje famoso slogan “Yes, we can” (sim, nós podemos). Depois, seria reeleito em 2012, até dar lugar a Donald Trump em 2016.
O mundo está mais complexo, mas dá para começar com o básico. Veja como, no Manual do Investidor
Em sua primeira campanha em 2008, Obama bateu primeiro Hillary Clinton nas primárias democratas e depois o republicano John McCain na eleição nacional. Aquela também foi uma das primeiras campanhas a usar redes sociais em massa, sobretudo o Twitter, na época começando a se popularizar. Joe Biden, hoje presidente eleito dos EUA, foi seu vice nos dois mandatos.
Embora a crise de 2008 tenha começado no fim do governo Bush, Obama foi o presidente responsável pelas medidas que viriam. No geral, o presidente é lido como bem-sucedido no combate àquela crise — no fim de seu mandato, o desemprego americano já estava em baixas históricas, abaixo de 5%.
Na política externa, os EUA interviram na Líbia — em meio à Primavera Árabe iniciada em 2011 –, e foi morto o terrorista Osama bin Laden, que era procurado pelos atentados de 11 de setembro. Nas frentes mais pacifistas, Obama liderou a assinatura de um acordo nuclear com o Irã (hoje terminado na gestão Trump) e retomou conversas americanas com Cuba, o que não acontecia desde a Guerra Fria.
Abaixo, dez imagens do mandato de Obama de sua clássica imagem abaixado para conversar com um príncipe George de roupão à posse em 2008.
-
1. Behind The Scenes Of President Barack Obama's Inauguration
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: In the last moments of their administration President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynn welcome Barack H. Obama and his wife Michelle and Joe and Jill Biden to a coffee morning with congressional leaders in the Blue room of the White House before he is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected to the office of President in the history of the United States. Here President Bush and President Elect Obama share a moment together before leaving for the Capital. (Photo by Charles Ommanney/Edit by Getty Images)
-
2. Behind The Scenes Of President Barack Obama's Inauguration
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Behind the scenes as Barack H. Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected to the office of President in the history of the United States. (Photo by Charles Ommanney/Getty Images)
-
3. Barack Obama Campaign Weeks Away From Election Day
ORLANDO, FL- OCTOBER 20: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) and Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) attend a campaign rally together at Amway Arena October 20, 2008 in Orlando, Florida. Obama continues to campaign against his challenger, Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) while Election Day begins to draw near. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
-
4. 8341737560_e0c53796c1_o
The president reacts as CIA Director John Brennan briefs him on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012. Obama later said during a TV interview that this was the worst day of his presidency
-
5. Obama Holds Facebook Town Hall On The Economy
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 20: U.S. President Barack Obama (L) talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) during a town hall style meeting at Facebook headquarters on April 20, 2011 in Palo Alto, California. Obama held the Facebook town hall to answer questions about the deficit and the economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
-
6. 5680724572_6d5fb15732_o
President Obama, Vice President Biden and members of his national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House. A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured.
-
7. The Year In Politics 2012 Best Photos By Bloomberg
Bloomberg's Best Photos 2012: The Year in Politics. Our global network of photographers has been busy portraying the uncertain political landscape of 2012. From the U.S. presidential campaign to the economic crisis in Europe, they defined moments in time with striking images. From President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle embracing during the DNC, to Thailand's prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra's efforts to pass a law that may exonerate her brother and an artful reflection in a poster advertising the Greek national elections, see their work here in The Year in Politics.FILE PHOTO: "BEST PHOTOS OF 2012" (***BESTOF2012***): U.S. President Barack Obama, left, embraces First Lady Michelle Obama while arriving at the podium to speak during day three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012. President Barack Obama's prime-time nomination acceptance speech tonight at the DNC is aimed at convincing voters that a slow economic recovery will accelerate if they give him a second term. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
-
8. Obama Meets With European Leaders In Berlin
BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 18: German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets U.S. President Barack Obama upon his arrival for talks with European leaders at the Chancellery on November 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Obama and Merkel will hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Francois Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy today on Obama's last trip to Europe as U.S. President. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
-
9. 26488482612_80540f2a63_k
-
10. File:The Best Of U.S. President Donald Trump
FILE: Bloomberg Best Of U.S. President Donald Trump 2017 - 2020: U.S. President Donald Trump embraces his family during the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Our editors select the best archive images looking back at Trumps 4 year term from 2017 - 2020. Photographer: Pat Benic/Pool via Bloomberg