Bancos brasileiros apresentam problemas técnicos após 'apagão cibernético' desta sexta-feira

Bancos e fintechs brasileiras aparentaram também ter enfrentado problemas após o 'apagão cibernético' que aconteceu na manhã desta sexta-feira, 19, após o defeito em uma atualização no software da empresa CrowdStrike.

O site Downdetector, que mostra quando há problemas em canais digitais, apontava reclamações de usuários dos bancos Bradesco, Next, Neon e Pan.

Em nota enviada por e-mail, o Banco Central (BC) informou que os sistemas do órgão operam normalmente e não foram afetados.

O que diz a Febraban

A Federação Brasileira dos Bancos (Febraban) acompanha o caso e disse que a maioria das instituições braileiras estão normalizando os serviços. Veja abaixo a nota na íntegra:

A maioria das instituições financeiras brasileiras já normalizou seus serviços e as demais estão em avançado estado de normalização e trabalhando para garantir o funcionamento de seus serviços rapidamente. Alguns sistemas das instituições financeiras brasileiras chegaram a ser temporariamente afetados em diferentes escalas pela atualização do antivírus crowdstrike, mas nada que comprometesse a prestação de serviços de forma relevante.

O que diz o Bradesco

Em virtude de um apagão cibernético global que afeta várias empresas no mundo, os sistemas dos canais digitais do Bradesco apresentam indisponibilidade nesta manhã. Equipes estão atuando para regularização o mais breve possível. Os terminais de autoatendimento do banco funcionam normalmente.

*Em atualização