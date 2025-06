S&P 500 se aproxima de nova máxima, após forte recuperação nos mercados dos EUA Apesar da alta, investidores seguem cautelosos diante dos efeitos das tarifas, que permanecem no maior patamar em 90 anos

The New York Stock Exchange in New York, United States, on April 10, 2025, experiences a decline as stocks fall on Wall Street. The main index, the Dow Jones Industrials, loses around 800 points to 39,807, a decline of 1.97%, following a historic recovery on Wednesday due to the news of the ''tariff pause'' decreed by President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 decreases by 2.3%, the Dow Jones retreats approximately 700 points (1.7%), and the Nasdaq falls by 2.7%. Despite an encouraging inflation report, the market reacts to the news of the pause in tariffs, causing the indices to fall. The previous day's announcement by the president of a 90-day pause in ''reciprocal tariffs'' on most countries, except China, to which he increases the rate to 125%, causes the major indexes to soar. (Photo by Deccio Serrano/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Deccio Serrano/NurPhoto/Getty Images)