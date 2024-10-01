Petróleo inicia novo trimestre sob pressão com aumento da oferta no horizonte

O preço do petróleo começou o quarto trimestre em queda, pressionado pela expectativa de aumento na oferta global e pela incerteza geopolítica no Oriente Médio. O barril de Brent, referência internacional, foi negociado perto de US$ 71 (R$ 385,53), após encerrar a segunda-feira, 30, com leve alta. As informações são da Bloomberg.
A Líbia, um dos grandes produtores de petróleo, está se preparando para retomar sua produção, após um acordo entre os dois governos rivais sobre a liderança do banco central do país. Esse entendimento pode trazer um aumento na oferta, afetando diretamente o mercado global. No entanto, as tensões no Oriente Médio permanecem elevadas, com o exército de Israel iniciando operações terrestres no Líbano, o que adiciona riscos à equação.
Impacto do aumento da produção
A recente queda nos preços, com o petróleo Brent acumulando uma desvalorização de quase 17% no último trimestre, reflete o otimismo em torno do aumento da produção pelos países da Opep+, além da desaceleração econômica na China, um dos maiores consumidores de petróleo do mundo. A expectativa é que o cartel de produtores cumpra seu plano de reintroduzir a oferta no mercado, o que deve manter os preços pressionados para baixo.
Um dos fatores determinantes para essa queda de preço tem sido a percepção dos investidores de que, apesar das tensões geopolíticas, os riscos de interrupção no fornecimento de petróleo não se concretizaram até o momento.
Próximos passos da Opep+
A Organização dos Países Exportadores de Petróleo (Opep+) realizará uma reunião online na quarta-feira, 2, para monitorar o mercado. A aliança, que inclui grandes produtores como Arábia Saudita e Rússia, deve iniciar o aumento gradual de sua produção a partir de dezembro. Segundo o vice-primeiro-ministro russo, Alexander Novak, o grupo não está discutindo novas propostas no momento, mantendo o foco em restaurar a oferta.
O cenário global continua dividido entre os fatores de oferta e demanda. Por um lado, a retomada da produção na Líbia e o aumento planejado pela Opep+ devem pressionar os preços para baixo. Por outro, as tensões geopolíticas no Oriente Médio, especialmente envolvendo Israel e o Hezbollah no Líbano, adicionam uma camada de incerteza ao mercado.
Essa dinâmica deve continuar influenciando os preços do petróleo nos próximos meses, com os analistas atentos às decisões da Opep+ e ao desenrolar dos conflitos na região. A expectativa é de que a volatilidade nos preços reflita tanto o aumento da oferta quanto os riscos geopolíticos.