O que é o TACO Trade, a estratégia de Wall Street que tirou Trump do sério Presidente se irritou ao ser confrontado com o termo, sigla para 'Trump always chickens out' – ou em bom português, 'Trump sempre amarela'

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media accompanying him aboard Airforce One, after leaving Abu Dhabi at the end of his Middle East tour on May 16, 2025. Trump capped his Gulf tour in Abu Dhabi after signing another raft of multi-billion-dollar deals, while also securing a $1.4 trillion investment pledge from the UAE. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)