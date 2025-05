Hyundai avalia aumento de preços de veículos nos EUA para mitigar tarifas de Trump A fabricante sul-coreana avalia elevar em 1% o preço sugerido de varejo de todos os modelos da sua linha, a partir da próxima semana

A car is seen at a Hyundai dealership in Houston, Texas, on March 27, 2025. Automakers were battered on March 27 as stock markets fell on both sides of the Atlantic after US President Donald Trump announced significant tariffs on imported vehicles and parts, pressing ahead with tough trade policies many fear will spark a recession. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP /Getty Images)