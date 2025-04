Bolsas na Ásia caem após tarifas de Trump; mercados globais ensaiam queda Mercados globais enfrentam grande queda com o impacto das novas tarifas de Trump, afetando bolsas asiáticas, europeias e os principais índices dos EUA

A board displays the chart of Germany's share index DAX at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on December 3, 2024. Germany's blue-chip DAX stock index jumped above 20,000 points for the first time following gains on US and Asian markets, defying multiple headwinds battering Europe's biggest economy. The index, which groups the 40 largest publicly-traded companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, reached 20,022 points at around 0900 GMT before slightly paring its gains. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Daniel Roland /AFP)