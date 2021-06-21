Exclusive: Carlos Brito talks about leaving ABInBev and the next 25 years

In the past few weeks, Carlos Brito, from Rio, has maintained the traditional intense work routine at ABInBev's headquarters in New York. He starts at 5:00 am, still at home, and remains connected until 8:00 pm to be able to speak with executives from the most varied time zones. Without the regular 800 hours a year in planes to and fro, the CEO of the largest brewery on the planet also surrendered to virtual meetings, as well as face-to-face meetings in the office, which has been operating on a team rotation basis since the gradual return last September.

"I miss getting to know the client, seeing the market, dropping by the advertising agencies to follow up the work of campaigns, as well as having breakfast with the talents we are hiring, and having a beer with the guys from work at the end of the day," he says. He misses it all and has turned his last year with the company into a unique journey.

After 15 years in charge of ABInBev, he has already set up his last day of work: June 30, 54 days after the company announced the decision to the market. Since then, despite his usual intensity, Brito has dedicated himself less to the decisions of a company with 164,000 employees around the world and more to passing the baton over to Michel Doukeris, who has been chosen to replace him. Doukeris will take over a company worth US$130 billion that has been regaining value week after week as the economy picks up.

Since the announcement of his leaving, the executive, who symbolizes Ambev culture, has spoken with many people but not to journalists. This Tuesday afternoon he spoke with Exame In by videoconference. And he stated that he will only think about the next steps after his farewell of ABInBev, at the end of the month. “I'm an extremely focused person on a daily basis. In the past few weeks, many people called me with suggestions and proposals. I wrote all this down, but haven’t made up my mind yet”, says Brito.

This does not mean, of course, that the executive is not contemplating the future. On the contrary. Among his convictions is that there is a lot to happen in the next cycle. “My father, a doctor in Brazil, is 89 years old and worked in his practice until he was 86. I'm only 61, and now I’ll begin to think about the next 25 years”, he says.

Brito says that after 15 years at the top of one of the biggest companies on the planet, he plans to take a break after June 30th. Among the short-term plans is being able to travel with his wife and four children without having to attend meetings, visit customers, suppliers, points of sale. But he recognizes that he should soon return to work, in "one or more projects".

The next step will be taken under three conditions. "I want to work with people that I admire and with whom I can learn from. With a group of people who have the same values ​​as mine. And in a business where I can be a partner," he says. The startups market is one of those that appeal to him, he says, but he would hardly be dedicated full time to a single project.

The executive, who joined Brahma more than 30 years ago and was an essential part of the construction of ABInBev, says he has been increasingly asked about the “work life balance”. And he says that the idea is not to work less, but to have more flexibility. "I think now I'll have more of it. But I enjoy being busy. If you have spare time, you end up keeping yourself busy with something else," he says.

The decision to leave

Leaving his position as CEO was a decision he had long waited for in years – inside and outside the plant. Brito recognizes that spending 15 years as CEO is an “out of the curve” situation, especially in a company known as one of the largest executives making greenhouse on the planet. "It's always been a pleasure to be here. It's part of my life and my family," he says. "But at some point, you have to pass the baton to the next generation, or the engine will stop".

"If people are learning and will potentially be better than us, the company will continue to grow and become even better. It's a type of mechanism that has always been very natural for the company," he says.

The fact that from time to time there has been a new combination that changed perspectives and created a “new beginning” contributed to my time in the position, says Carlos Brito. One of the last big calls was the purchase of competitor SABMiller, at the end of 2015, and which has recently required a huge amount of effort to integrate the business and gradually reduce debt.

Every year Brito took to the board of directors a list of successors for the company's main positions, including his own. It detailed who would be prepared for what position at that time, in three years and in five years or more. "At some point we saw that we had talents that were ready, and that the company's future would be one of organic growth rather than large combinations, although the two strategies are complementary," he says.

The announcement date, May 6, was jointly chosen to coincide with the quarterly earnings announcement. Coincidentally, it fell two days before the executive's birthday, yet another symbolic display of the intertwining between him and the company.

Michel Doukeris, the chosen successor, had been “for some time” the number one on Brito's list, but was never informed of this until his name was finally approved by the board. "At the company, we value the focus, and that would be a huge distraction to him. It would be counterproductive", says Brito.

He is just over 10 days away from leaving one of the most incensed positions in global capitalism. But Brito already knows how he wants to be remembered before starting his next cycle. “I would like to be remembered as part of a team. That I made mistakes but at the end of the day, everything worked out very well. We have come from a country in Latin America and from Belgium and have turned into what we are now. That was the group of people who made it. We are a company of principles, and we are insanely stuck to them. I'm immensely proud of it", he says.

"Twenty years from now, my kids will look back and see that I've achieved cool things in an ethical way, in a way that they can be proud of. We have always said that if you are in doubt about what decision to make in any corner of India, think you will have to explain this decision for a thousand partners when on stage. Would you be okay with that, or would you hope that no one asks you? My children have always been aware of everything I do."

Translated into English by Anna Maria Dalle Luche.