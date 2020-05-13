De Gaga a Bowie: Bono lança playlist “60 músicas que salvaram minha vida”

Famoso por interpretar clássicos que marcaram a história do rock, como a música Sunday Bloody Sunday, o cantor irlandês Bono, da banda U2, completou 60 anos no último dia 10 de abril e, para comemorar, criou uma playlist intitulada “60 músicas que marcaram a minha vida”.
“Os que eu não poderia ter vivido sem. Os que me levaram de lá até aqui, zero a 60, através de todos os arranhões, todo tipo de incômodo, do sério ao bobo… e a alegria, principalmente a alegria”, disse o músico sobre as 60 canções escolhidas.
Os artistas que compõem a playlist vão desde nomes como Luciano Pavarotti e David Bowie até nomes mais contemporâneos, como Lady Gaga e Billie Eilish. Além da homenagem, Bono também escreveu cartas de agradecimento a cada um dos artistas da lista. Para os já falecidos, o cantor dedicou espaço aos familiares. “Obrigado por compartilhar seu pai com tantas almas, como eu, que ele encheu até a borda”, escreveu para o filho de David Bowie, Duncan Jones.
A playlist pode ser acessada no site do U2. Confira a lista completa:
1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono e Zucchero – “Miserere”
2. Sex Pistols – “Anarchy In the UK”
3. Kanye West – “Black Skinhead”
4. Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
5. David Bowie – “Life on Mars?”
6. The Beatles – “I Want to Hold your Hand”
7. Ramones – “Swallow My Pride”
8. The Clash – “Safe European Home”
9. Public Enemy – “Fight The Power”
10. Patti Smith – “People Have the Power”
11. John Lennon – “Mother”
12. The Rolling Stones – “Ruby Tuesday”
13. Elton John – “Daniel”
14. Andrea Bocelli – “Con Te Partiro”
15. Elvis Presley – “Heartbreak Hotel”
16. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”
17. This Mortal Coil – “Song to the Siren”
18. Kraftwerk – ” Neon Lights”
19. The Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song”
20. Prince – “When Doves Cry”
21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – “Get Lucky”
22. Madonna – “Ray of Light”
23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – “Empire State of Mind”
24. Talking Heads – “Love Goes to Building on Fire”
25. Lou Reed – “Satellite of Love”
26. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”
27. Joy Division – “Love Will Tear Us Apart”
28. New Order – “True Faith”
29. R.E.M. – “Nightswimming”
30. Adele – “Chasing Pavements”
31. Arcade Fire – “Wake Up”
32. Pixies – “Monkey Gone to Heaven”
33. Oasis – “Live Forever”
34. Iggy Pop – “Lust for Life”
35. Gavin Friday – “Angel”
36. Massive Attack – “Safe From Harm”
37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 – “XXX”
38. Bob Marley & The Walers – “Redemption Song”
39. Echo and the Bunnymen – “Rescue”
40. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
41. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy”
42. Bob Dylan – “Most of the Time”
43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
44. Depeche Mode – “Walking In My Shoes”
45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Into My Arms”
46. Simon & Garfunkel – “The Sounds of Silence”
47. Coldplay – “Clocks”
48. INXS – “Never Tear Us Apart”
49. New Radicals – “You Get What You Give”
50. Angélique Kidjo – “Agolo”
51. Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”
52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – “Under My Skin”
53. David Bowie – “Heroes”
54. Simple Minds – “New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)”
55. Sinéad O’Connor – “You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart”
56. Van Morrison – “A Sense of Wonder”
57. Bruce Springsteen – “There Goes My Miracle”
58. Daniel Lanois – “The Maker”
59. Peter Frampton – “Show Me The Way”
60. Bee Gees – Immortality – “Demo Version”