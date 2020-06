Netflix lança categoria com produções do catálogo sobre racismo

View this post on Instagram

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.”⁣ ⁣ With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. ⁣ ⁣ netflix.com/blacklivesmatter⁣