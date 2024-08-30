West Ham x Manchester City: onde assistir e horário do jogo pela Premier League

A partida entre West Ham e Manchester City é válida pela 3ª rodada da Premier League e acontecerá nesta sexta-feira, 30 de agosto, às 13h30 (horário de Brasília), no Estádio Olímpico de Londres, na capital inglesa. O confronto será transmitido ao vivo pelo Disney+.
O Manchester City, líder da competição com 6 pontos, busca manter a ponta da tabela e seguir com 100% de aproveitamento após duas vitórias consecutivas. A equipe de Pep Guardiola vem embalada e espera consolidar sua posição no topo. Por outro lado, o West Ham, que ocupa a 9ª posição com 3 pontos, tentará aproveitar o fator casa para surpreender os atuais campeões e subir na tabela.
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo West Ham x Manchester City hoje pela Premier League?
O jogo desta sexta-feira, às 13h30, entre **West Ham e Manchester City** terá transmissão ao vivo no **Disney+**.
Como assistir online o jogo West Ham x Manchester City hoje?
Você pode assistir à partida online através da **Disney+**.
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.
