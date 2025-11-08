Tottenham x Manchester United: onde assistir, horário e escalações do jogo pela Premier League

O Tottenham e o Manchester United se enfrentam neste sábado, 8 de novembro, às 9h30 (horário de Brasília), no estádio Hotspur Stadium, em Londres. O confronto é válido pela 12ª rodada da Premier League e terá transmissão ao vivo pela Disney+.
O time da casa tenta reencontrar o caminho das vitórias após a derrota para o Chelsea na última rodada do campeonato. Apesar do tropeço, o Tottenham chega motivado pela goleada por 4 a 0 sobre o Copenhagen na Champions League, o que deu novo fôlego à equipe comandada por Ange Postecoglou.
Do outro lado, o Manchester United busca manter a sequência positiva na liga. A equipe vem de três vitórias e um empate nas últimas quatro partidas da Premier League e tenta se aproximar dos primeiros colocados na tabela.
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Tottenham x Manchester United hoje pela Premier League?
O jogo deste sábado, às 9h30, entre Tottenham e Manchester United terá transmissão ao vivo na Disney+.
Como assistir online o jogo Tottenham x Manchester United hoje?
Você pode assistir à partida online exclusivamente pela plataforma de streaming Disney+, disponível para assinantes.
Prováveis escalações de Tottenham x Manchester United
- Tottenham – Técnico: Ange Postecoglou
Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven e Spence; Bentancur, João Palhinha e Sarr; Kudus (Brennan Johnson), Richarlison e Xavi Simons.
- Manchester United – Técnico: Erik ten Hag
Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt e Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes e Dalot; Mbeumo, Sesko e Matheus Cunha.
