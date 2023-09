Tottenham x Liverpool: onde assistir, escalações e horário do jogo pela Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Richarlison after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

ver mais