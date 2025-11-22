Newcastle x Manchester City: onde assistir, horário e escalações do jogo pela Premier League

O Newcastle e o Manchester City se enfrentam neste sábado, 22, às 14h30 (horário de Brasília), no estádio St. James' Park, em Newcastle, pela 12ª rodada da Premier League 2025. A partida terá transmissão ao vivo no streaming Disney+.
O Manchester City chega à rodada na vice-liderança do Campeonato Inglês, com 22 pontos conquistados após sete vitórias, um empate e três derrotas. A equipe comandada por Pep Guardiola está quatro pontos atrás do líder Arsenal e busca manter o bom desempenho para seguir na briga pelo título.
Com 23 gols marcados, o City possui o melhor ataque da Premier League. A defesa também se destaca, com apenas oito gols sofridos — o melhor sistema defensivo da competição até aqui. O artilheiro Erling Haaland lidera a tabela de goleadores com 14 gols, superando inclusive a produção ofensiva de oito clubes do torneio.
Na Liga dos Campeões, os Citizens também vivem bom momento, com três vitórias e um empate, estando entre as oito melhores campanhas da fase de grupos.
Prováveis escalações
Manchester City (Técnico: Pep Guardiola)
- Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Días, Gvardiol e O'Reilly; Nico Gonzalez, Bernardo Silva e Phil Foden; Cherki, Doku e Haaland.
Newcastle (Técnico: Eddie Howe)
- Nick Pope; Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Botman e Lewis Hall; Tonali, Bruno Guimarães e Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon (Harvey Barnes) e Woltemade.
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Newcastle x Manchester City hoje pela Premier League?
O jogo deste sábado, 14h30, entre Newcastle e Manchester City terá transmissão ao vivo no Disney+.
Como assistir online o jogo do Newcastle x Manchester City hoje?
Você pode assistir à partida online pelo Disney+, com login de assinante.
