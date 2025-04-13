Manchester United x Newcastle: onde assistir e horário pela Premier League

Esporte

O Newcastle e Manchester United se enfrentam neste domingo, 13 de abril, às 12h30 (de Brasília), no estádio St. James' Park, em Newcastle, na Inglaterra. A partida é válida pela Premier League e terá transmissão na ESPN e Disney+.

Em busca de vaga nas competições europeias, o Newcastle precisa vencer para seguir sonhando com o G-6. Já o Manchester United, tentando se recuperar de uma temporada irregular, encara o duelo como decisivo para manter chances de classificação para a Champions League.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Newcastle x Manchester United hoje pela Premier League?

Como assistir online o jogo Newcastle x Manchester United hoje?

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Manchester United hoje pela Premier League?

Como assistir online o jogo do Manchester United hoje?

*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

