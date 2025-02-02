Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

Manchester United x Crystal Palace: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pela Premier League

Partida entre Manchester United x Crystal Palace é válida pela Premier League

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 2 de fevereiro de 2025 às 07h00.

O Manchester United e Crystal Palace se enfrentam neste domingo, 2, às 11h, no Old Trafford, em Manchester. A partida é válida pela Premier League e terá transmissão na ESPN e Disney+.

Os Red Devils buscam a vitória em casa para seguir na briga por uma vaga em competições europeias, enquanto o Crystal Palace tenta surpreender e somar pontos importantes na luta contra a parte inferior da tabela.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Manchester United x Crystal Palace hoje pela Premier League?

O jogo deste domingo, 11h, entre **Manchester United e Crystal Palace** terá transmissão ao vivo na **ESPN e Disney+**.

Como assistir online o jogo do Manchester United x Crystal Palace hoje?

Você pode assistir à partida online pelo **Disney+**.
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

