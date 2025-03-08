Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

Manchester City x Nottingham Forest: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pela Premier League

Partida entre Nottingham Forest e Manchester City é válida pela Premier League

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 8 de março de 2025 às 07h00.

Nottingham Forest e Manchester City se enfrentam neste sábado, 9, às 9h30 (horário de Brasília), no City Ground, em Nottingham. O confronto é válido pela Premier League e terá transmissão ao vivo pela ESPN e Disney+.

O City, atual campeão inglês, busca mais uma vitória para seguir na disputa pelo topo da tabela, enquanto o Nottingham Forest tenta somar pontos para se afastar da zona de rebaixamento.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Nottingham Forest x Manchester City hoje pelo Campeonato Inglês?

O jogo deste sábado, às 9h30, entre **Nottingham Forest e Manchester City** terá transmissão ao vivo na **ESPN e Disney+**.

Como assistir online o jogo Nottingham Forest x Manchester City hoje?

Você pode assistir à partida online pelo **Disney+**.
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

