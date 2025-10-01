Jogos de hoje, terça-feira, 1º de outubro: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

A terça-feira, 1º de outubro, promete ser movimentada no futebol, com destaque para a UEFA Champions League, além de jogos importantes em competições internacionais e no Campeonato Brasileiro.

Veja os horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje:

UEFA Champions League

13h45 – Union Saint-Gilloise x Newcastle – TNT e HBO Max (Tempo Real)

– Union Saint-Gilloise x Newcastle – TNT e HBO Max (Tempo Real) 13h45 – Qarabag x Copenhague – Space e HBO Max (Tempo Real)

– Qarabag x Copenhague – Space e HBO Max (Tempo Real) 16h – Barcelona x PSG – TNT e HBO Max (Tempo Real)

– Barcelona x PSG – TNT e HBO Max (Tempo Real) 16h – Monaco x Manchester City – Space e HBO Max (Tempo Real)

– Monaco x Manchester City – Space e HBO Max (Tempo Real) 16h – Arsenal x Olympiacos – HBO Max (Tempo Real)

– Arsenal x Olympiacos – HBO Max (Tempo Real) 16h – Villarreal x Juventus – HBO Max (Tempo Real)

– Villarreal x Juventus – HBO Max (Tempo Real) 16h – Napoli x Sporting – HBO Max (Tempo Real)

– Napoli x Sporting – HBO Max (Tempo Real) 16h – Bayer Leverkusen x PSV – HBO Max (Tempo Real)

– Bayer Leverkusen x PSV – HBO Max (Tempo Real) 16h – Borussia Dortmund x Athletic Bilbao – HBO Max (Tempo Real)

UEFA Youth League

9h – Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x PSV sub-19 – UEFA.tv (Tempo Real)

– Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x PSV sub-19 – UEFA.tv (Tempo Real) 11h – Barcelona sub-19 x PSG sub-19 – UEFA.tv (Tempo Real)

AFC Champions League

9h15 – Shanghai Shenhua x Ulsan HD – Disney+ (Tempo Real)

– Shanghai Shenhua x Ulsan HD – Disney+ (Tempo Real) 15h15 – Al Zawraa x Al Nassr – ESPN 4 e Disney+ (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Eslovaco

13h – Kosice x Dunajská Streda – TV Green e OneFootball (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Norueguês

14h – KFUM x Fredrikstad – TV Green e OneFootball (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Alemão (3ª Divisão)

14h – Munique 1860 x Viktoria Colônia – Canal GOAT e OneFootball (Tempo Real)

– Munique 1860 x Viktoria Colônia – Canal GOAT e OneFootball (Tempo Real) 14h – Osnabrück x Jahn Regensburg – Canal CaloSalvador e OneFootball (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Italiano (2ª Divisão)

15h30 – Carrarese x Modena – OneFootball (Tempo Real)

– Carrarese x Modena – OneFootball (Tempo Real) 15h30 – Pescara x Südtirol – OneFootball (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Brasileiro

19h – Avaí x Marcílio Dias – Metrópoles (YouTube) – (Sem transmissão ao vivo)

– Avaí x Marcílio Dias – Metrópoles (YouTube) – (Sem transmissão ao vivo) 19h – Palmeiras x Vasco – Premiere (Tempo Real)

– Palmeiras x Vasco – Premiere (Tempo Real) 19h – Sport x Fluminense – Premiere (Tempo Real)

– Sport x Fluminense – Premiere (Tempo Real) 19h – Mirassol x RB Bragantino – Premiere (Tempo Real)

– Mirassol x RB Bragantino – Premiere (Tempo Real) 19h30 – Internacional x Corinthians – Prime Video (Tempo Real)

– Internacional x Corinthians – Prime Video (Tempo Real) 21h30 – Santos x Grêmio – ge tv, Globo e Premiere (Tempo Real)

– Santos x Grêmio – ge tv, Globo e Premiere (Tempo Real) 21h30 – Botafogo x Bahia – Globo e Premiere (Tempo Real)

Mundial Sub-20

17h – Espanha sub-20 x México sub-20 – Sportv, CazéTV e FIFA+ (Tempo Real)

– Espanha sub-20 x México sub-20 – Sportv, CazéTV e FIFA+ (Tempo Real) 17h – Itália sub-20 x Cuba sub-20 – FIFA+ (Tempo Real)

– Itália sub-20 x Cuba sub-20 – FIFA+ (Tempo Real) 20h – Brasil sub-20 x Marrocos sub-20 – Sportv, CazéTV e FIFA+ (Tempo Real)

– Brasil sub-20 x Marrocos sub-20 – Sportv, CazéTV e FIFA+ (Tempo Real) 20h – Argentina sub-20 x Austrália sub-20 – FIFA+ (Tempo Real)

Amistosos Internacionais

20h – Ñublense x Colo-Colo – Disney+ (Sem transmissão ao vivo)

Copa dos Campeões da Concacaf Feminina

20h – NJ/NY Gotham (F) x Washington Spirit (F) – Disney+ (Sem transmissão ao vivo)

Copa Centro-Americana

21h – Plaza Amador x Real España – Disney+ (Tempo Real)

Copa do Caribe

21h – Weymouth Wales x Cavalier – Disney+ (Tempo Real)

– Weymouth Wales x Cavalier – Disney+ (Tempo Real) 21h – Cibao x Defense Force – Disney+ (Tempo Real)

