Esporte

Jogos de hoje, terça-feira, 1º de outubro: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira, 1º de outubro, online e na TV por assinatura

Mateus Omena
Mateus Omena

Repórter

Publicado em 1 de outubro de 2025 às 13h32.

Tudo sobreFutebol
Saiba mais

A terça-feira, 1º de outubro, promete ser movimentada no futebol, com destaque para a UEFA Champions League, além de jogos importantes em competições internacionais e no Campeonato Brasileiro.

Veja os horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje:

UEFA Champions League

  • 13h45 – Union Saint-Gilloise x Newcastle – TNT e HBO Max (Tempo Real)
  • 13h45 – Qarabag x Copenhague – Space e HBO Max (Tempo Real)
  • 16h – Barcelona x PSG – TNT e HBO Max (Tempo Real)
  • 16h – Monaco x Manchester City – Space e HBO Max (Tempo Real)
  • 16h – Arsenal x Olympiacos – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
  • 16h – Villarreal x Juventus – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
  • 16h – Napoli x Sporting – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
  • 16h – Bayer Leverkusen x PSV – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
  • 16h – Borussia Dortmund x Athletic Bilbao – HBO Max (Tempo Real)

UEFA Youth League

  • 9h – Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x PSV sub-19 – UEFA.tv (Tempo Real)
  • 11h – Barcelona sub-19 x PSG sub-19 – UEFA.tv (Tempo Real)

AFC Champions League

  • 9h15 – Shanghai Shenhua x Ulsan HD – Disney+ (Tempo Real)
  • 15h15 – Al Zawraa x Al Nassr – ESPN 4 e Disney+ (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Eslovaco

  • 13h – Kosice x Dunajská Streda – TV Green e OneFootball (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Norueguês

  • 14h – KFUM x Fredrikstad – TV Green e OneFootball (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Alemão (3ª Divisão)

  • 14h – Munique 1860 x Viktoria Colônia – Canal GOAT e OneFootball (Tempo Real)
  • 14h – Osnabrück x Jahn Regensburg – Canal CaloSalvador e OneFootball (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Italiano (2ª Divisão)

  • 15h30 – Carrarese x Modena – OneFootball (Tempo Real)
  • 15h30 – Pescara x Südtirol – OneFootball (Tempo Real)

Campeonato Brasileiro

  • 19h – Avaí x Marcílio Dias – Metrópoles (YouTube) – (Sem transmissão ao vivo)
  • 19h – Palmeiras x Vasco – Premiere (Tempo Real)
  • 19h – Sport x Fluminense – Premiere (Tempo Real)
  • 19h – Mirassol x RB Bragantino – Premiere (Tempo Real)
  • 19h30 – Internacional x Corinthians – Prime Video (Tempo Real)
  • 21h30 – Santos x Grêmio – ge tv, Globo e Premiere (Tempo Real)
  • 21h30 – Botafogo x Bahia – Globo e Premiere (Tempo Real)

Mundial Sub-20

  • 17h – Espanha sub-20 x México sub-20 – Sportv, CazéTV e FIFA+ (Tempo Real)
  • 17h – Itália sub-20 x Cuba sub-20 – FIFA+ (Tempo Real)
  • 20h – Brasil sub-20 x Marrocos sub-20 – Sportv, CazéTV e FIFA+ (Tempo Real)
  • 20h – Argentina sub-20 x Austrália sub-20 – FIFA+ (Tempo Real)

Amistosos Internacionais

  • 20h – Ñublense x Colo-Colo – Disney+ (Sem transmissão ao vivo)

Copa dos Campeões da Concacaf Feminina

  • 20h – NJ/NY Gotham (F) x Washington Spirit (F) – Disney+ (Sem transmissão ao vivo)

Copa Centro-Americana

  • 21h – Plaza Amador x Real España – Disney+ (Tempo Real)

Copa do Caribe

  • 21h – Weymouth Wales x Cavalier – Disney+ (Tempo Real)
  • 21h – Cibao x Defense Force – Disney+ (Tempo Real)

Onde assistir ao vivo:

Globoplay

  • 21h30 – Atlético-MG x Juventude – Campeonato Brasileiro

Disney+

  • 9h15 – Shanghai Shenhua x Ulsan HD – AFC Champions League
  • 15h15 – Al Zawraa x Al Nassr – AFC Champions League
  • 21h – Weymouth Wales x Cavalier – Copa do Caribe
  • 21h – Cibao x Defense Force – Copa do Caribe
  • 21h – Moca x Robinhood – Copa do Caribe
  • 21h – Mount Pleasant x O&M FC – Copa do Caribe
  • 23h – Motagua x Alajuelense – Copa Centro-Americana

HBO Max

  • 13h45 – Union Saint-Gilloise x Newcastle – UEFA Champions League
  • 13h45 – Qarabag x Copenhague – UEFA Champions League
  • 16h – Barcelona x PSG – UEFA Champions League
  • 16h – Monaco x Manchester City – UEFA Champions League
  • 16h – Arsenal x Olympiacos – UEFA Champions League
  • 16h – Villarreal x Juventus – UEFA Champions League
  • 16h – Napoli x Sporting – UEFA Champions League
  • 16h – Bayer Leverkusen x PSV – UEFA Champions League
  • 16h – Borussia Dortmund x Athletic Bilbao – UEFA Champions League

UEFA.tv

  • 9h – Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x PSV sub-19 – UEFA Youth League
  • 11h – Barcelona sub-19 x PSG sub-19 – UEFA Youth League

OneFootball

  • 14h – Munique 1860 x Viktoria Colônia – Campeonato Alemão (3ª Divisão)
  • 14h – Osnabrück x Jahn Regensburg – Campeonato Alemão (3ª Divisão)
  • 15h30 – Carrarese x Modena – Campeonato Italiano (2ª Divisão)
  • 15h30 – Pescara x Südtirol – Campeonato Italiano (2ª Divisão)

Sportv

  • 17h – Espanha sub-20 x México sub-20 – Mundial Sub-20
  • 17h – Itália sub-20 x Cuba sub-20 – Mundial Sub-20
  • 20h – Brasil sub-20 x Marrocos sub-20 – Mundial Sub-20

CazéTV

  • 17h – Espanha sub-20 x México sub-20 – Mundial Sub-20
  • 17h – Itália sub-20 x Cuba sub-20 – Mundial Sub-20
  • 20h – Brasil sub-20 x Marrocos sub-20 – Mundial Sub-20
Acompanhe tudo sobre:FutebolAgenda de jogos

Mais de Esporte

Brasileirão em janeiro? CBF altera calendário de campeonatos; confira

Convocação da Seleção Brasileira: saiba horário e onde assistir ao vivo

Amazon fará transmissões de jogos da NBA integrando informações de apostas

Temporada 'rara' de jogadores faz audiência do beisebol crescer 21% nos EUA; entenda os números

Mais na Exame

Apresentado por BEFLY

Navios se tornam opção segura de hospedagem para a COP30 em Belém

Brasil

Mauro Vieira afirma que militarização da América Latina deve ser rejeitada

Pop

Mininovelas no Kwai e social commerce chinês despontam na Creator Economy do Brasil

Tecnologia

Robotáxis chineses chegam ao Catar e avançam em parcerias internacionais com a Uber