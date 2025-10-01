Jogos de hoje, terça-feira, 1º de outubro: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

A terça-feira, 1º de outubro, promete ser movimentada no futebol, com destaque para a UEFA Champions League, além de jogos importantes em competições internacionais e no Campeonato Brasileiro.
Veja os horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje:
UEFA Champions League
- 13h45 – Union Saint-Gilloise x Newcastle – TNT e HBO Max (Tempo Real)
- 13h45 – Qarabag x Copenhague – Space e HBO Max (Tempo Real)
- 16h – Barcelona x PSG – TNT e HBO Max (Tempo Real)
- 16h – Monaco x Manchester City – Space e HBO Max (Tempo Real)
- 16h – Arsenal x Olympiacos – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
- 16h – Villarreal x Juventus – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
- 16h – Napoli x Sporting – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
- 16h – Bayer Leverkusen x PSV – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
- 16h – Borussia Dortmund x Athletic Bilbao – HBO Max (Tempo Real)
UEFA Youth League
- 9h – Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x PSV sub-19 – UEFA.tv (Tempo Real)
- 11h – Barcelona sub-19 x PSG sub-19 – UEFA.tv (Tempo Real)
AFC Champions League
- 9h15 – Shanghai Shenhua x Ulsan HD – Disney+ (Tempo Real)
- 15h15 – Al Zawraa x Al Nassr – ESPN 4 e Disney+ (Tempo Real)
Campeonato Eslovaco
- 13h – Kosice x Dunajská Streda – TV Green e OneFootball (Tempo Real)
Campeonato Norueguês
- 14h – KFUM x Fredrikstad – TV Green e OneFootball (Tempo Real)
Campeonato Alemão (3ª Divisão)
- 14h – Munique 1860 x Viktoria Colônia – Canal GOAT e OneFootball (Tempo Real)
- 14h – Osnabrück x Jahn Regensburg – Canal CaloSalvador e OneFootball (Tempo Real)
Campeonato Italiano (2ª Divisão)
- 15h30 – Carrarese x Modena – OneFootball (Tempo Real)
- 15h30 – Pescara x Südtirol – OneFootball (Tempo Real)
Campeonato Brasileiro
- 19h – Avaí x Marcílio Dias – Metrópoles (YouTube) – (Sem transmissão ao vivo)
- 19h – Palmeiras x Vasco – Premiere (Tempo Real)
- 19h – Sport x Fluminense – Premiere (Tempo Real)
- 19h – Mirassol x RB Bragantino – Premiere (Tempo Real)
- 19h30 – Internacional x Corinthians – Prime Video (Tempo Real)
- 21h30 – Santos x Grêmio – ge tv, Globo e Premiere (Tempo Real)
- 21h30 – Botafogo x Bahia – Globo e Premiere (Tempo Real)
Mundial Sub-20
- 17h – Espanha sub-20 x México sub-20 – Sportv, CazéTV e FIFA+ (Tempo Real)
- 17h – Itália sub-20 x Cuba sub-20 – FIFA+ (Tempo Real)
- 20h – Brasil sub-20 x Marrocos sub-20 – Sportv, CazéTV e FIFA+ (Tempo Real)
- 20h – Argentina sub-20 x Austrália sub-20 – FIFA+ (Tempo Real)
Amistosos Internacionais
- 20h – Ñublense x Colo-Colo – Disney+ (Sem transmissão ao vivo)
Copa dos Campeões da Concacaf Feminina
- 20h – NJ/NY Gotham (F) x Washington Spirit (F) – Disney+ (Sem transmissão ao vivo)
Copa Centro-Americana
- 21h – Plaza Amador x Real España – Disney+ (Tempo Real)
Copa do Caribe
- 21h – Weymouth Wales x Cavalier – Disney+ (Tempo Real)
- 21h – Cibao x Defense Force – Disney+ (Tempo Real)
