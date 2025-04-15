Jogos de hoje, terça-feira, 15 de abril: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

A programação do dia inclui partidas da AFC Champions League, Campeonato Inglês Feminino, Uefa Champions League, Brasileirão Feminino e Brasileirão Série B, com destaque para o jogo entre Borussia Dortmund e Barcelona pela Uefa Champions League.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
AFC Champions League - Semifinal
- 13h - Sharjah x Al Taawoun - Disney+ - Tempo Real
Campeonato Inglês Feminino
- 15h30 - Arsenal Feminino x Leicester Feminino - ESPN 4 e Disney+ - Tempo Real
Uefa Champions League - Quartas de Final
- 16h - Borussia Dortmund x Barcelona - SBT, TNT e Max - Tempo Real
- 16h - Aston Villa x PSG - Max - Tempo Real
Brasileirão Feminino
- 18h30 - Flamengo Feminino x Palmeiras Feminino - Sportv -
- 19h - Fluminense Feminino x Corinthians Feminino - Sportv 3 -
Brasileirão Série B
- 19h - Cuiabá x Athletico-PR - ESPN e Disney+ - Tempo Real
Brasileirão
- 21h30 - Ceará x Vasco - Sportv e Premiere - Tempo Real
