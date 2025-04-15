Jogos de hoje, terça-feira, 15 de abril: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

1/7 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 12: The Brazil team line up of back row left to right, Claudio Taffarel, César Sampaio, Rivaldo, Aldair, Junior Baiano and Cafu, Front Row, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Leonardo, Bebeto and Dunga before the 1998 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Brazil at Stade de France on July 12th, 1998 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Copa do Mundo de 1998)

2/7 30 June 2002 - FIFA Football World Cup FINAL - Brazil v Germany - The Brazilian squad line up for a squad photo including the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Dida and Rivaldo. (Photo by Mark Leech/Getty Images) (Copa do Mundo de 2002)

3/7 Berlin, GERMANY: Brazilan team picture (first row fromLtoR) goalkeeper Dida, defender Lucio, defender Juan, forward Adriano, midfielder Emerson, and defender Cafu, (2nd row fromLtoR) midfielder Ronaldinho, defender Roberto Carlos, midfielder Kaka, midfielder Ze Roberto, and forward Ronaldo pose before the World Cup 2006 group F football game Brazil vs. Croatia 13 June 2006 at Berlin stadium. AFP PHOTO VANDERLEI ALMEIDA (Photo credit should read VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images) (Copa do Mundo de 2006)

4/7 JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 28: The Brazil team line up ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Brazil and Chile at Ellis Park Stadium on June 28, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Copa do Mundo de 2010)

5/7 BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JULY 12: Brazil pose for a team photo prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Third Place Playoff match between Brazil and the Netherlands at Estadio Nacional on July 12, 2014 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images) (Copa do Mundo de 2014)

6/7 KAZAN, RUSSIA - JULY 06: Brazilian players pose for a team picture before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Brazil and Belgium at Kazan Arena on July 6, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Ilnar Tukhbatov/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images) (Copa do Mundo de 2018)