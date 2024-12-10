Exame.com

Esporte

Jogos de hoje, terça-feira, 10 de dezembro, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira online e na TV por assinatura.

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 10 de dezembro de 2024 às 07h15.

Os confrontos pela Champions League, como Atalanta x Real Madrid e RB Leipzig x Aston Villa, são os grandes destaques do futebol de terça-feira, 10 de dezembro. A programação também inclui partidas da UEFA Youth League e do Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão).

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje

UEFA Youth League

  • 10h - Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x Inter de Milão sub-19 - UEFA.tv
  • 12h - Atalanta sub-19 x Real Madrid sub-19 - UEFA.tv

Champions League

  • 14h45 - Dínamo Zagreb x Celtic - Space e Max
  • 14h45 - Girona x Liverpool - TNT e Max
  • 17h - Atalanta x Real Madrid - TNT e Max
  • 17h - Bayer Leverkusen x Inter de Milão - Max
  • 17h - Brest x PSV - Max
  • 17h - Club Brugge x Sporting - Max
  • 17h - RB Leipzig x Aston Villa - Max
  • 17h - RB Salzburg x PSG - Max
  • 17h - Shakhtar Donetsk x Bayern de Munique - Space e Max

Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão)

  • 17h - Leeds United x Middlesbrough - ESPN 4 e Disney+

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Atalanta hoje pela Champions League?

O jogo entre Atalanta e Real Madrid terá transmissão ao vivo na TNT e Max, às 17h.

Que horas é o jogo do RB Leipzig hoje?

O jogo entre RB Leipzig e Aston Villa terá transmissão ao vivo no Max, às 17h.

Qual canal vai passar o jogo do Dínamo Zagreb hoje?

O jogo entre Dínamo Zagreb e Celtic terá transmissão ao vivo no Space e Max, às 14h45.

Quais jogos de futebol vão passar ao vivo hoje?

Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?

ESPN 4

  • 17h - Leeds United x Middlesbrough - Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão)

Space

  • 14h45 - Dínamo Zagreb x Celtic - Champions League
  • 17h - Shakhtar Donetsk x Bayern de Munique - Champions League

Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?

UEFA.tv

  • 10h - Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x Inter de Milão sub-19 - UEFA Youth League
  • 12h - Atalanta sub-19 x Real Madrid sub-19 - UEFA Youth League

Max

  • 14h45 - Dínamo Zagreb x Celtic - Champions League
  • 14h45 - Girona x Liverpool - Champions League
  • 17h - Atalanta x Real Madrid - Champions League
  • 17h - Bayer Leverkusen x Inter de Milão - Champions League
  • 17h - Brest x PSV - Champions League
  • 17h - Club Brugge x Sporting - Champions League
  • 17h - RB Leipzig x Aston Villa - Champions League
  • 17h - RB Salzburg x PSG - Champions League
  • 17h - Shakhtar Donetsk x Bayern de Munique - Champions League

Disney+

  • 17h - Leeds United x Middlesbrough - Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão)

