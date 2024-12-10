Jogos de hoje, terça-feira, 10 de dezembro, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os confrontos pela Champions League, como Atalanta x Real Madrid e RB Leipzig x Aston Villa, são os grandes destaques do futebol de terça-feira, 10 de dezembro. A programação também inclui partidas da UEFA Youth League e do Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão).
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
UEFA Youth League
- 10h - Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x Inter de Milão sub-19 - UEFA.tv
- 12h - Atalanta sub-19 x Real Madrid sub-19 - UEFA.tv
Champions League
- 14h45 - Dínamo Zagreb x Celtic - Space e Max
- 14h45 - Girona x Liverpool - TNT e Max
- 17h - Atalanta x Real Madrid - TNT e Max
- 17h - Bayer Leverkusen x Inter de Milão - Max
- 17h - Brest x PSV - Max
- 17h - Club Brugge x Sporting - Max
- 17h - RB Leipzig x Aston Villa - Max
- 17h - RB Salzburg x PSG - Max
- 17h - Shakhtar Donetsk x Bayern de Munique - Space e Max
Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão)
- 17h - Leeds United x Middlesbrough - ESPN 4 e Disney+
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Atalanta hoje pela Champions League?
O jogo entre Atalanta e Real Madrid terá transmissão ao vivo na TNT e Max, às 17h.
Que horas é o jogo do RB Leipzig hoje?
O jogo entre RB Leipzig e Aston Villa terá transmissão ao vivo no Max, às 17h.
Qual canal vai passar o jogo do Dínamo Zagreb hoje?
O jogo entre Dínamo Zagreb e Celtic terá transmissão ao vivo no Space e Max, às 14h45.
Quais jogos de futebol vão passar ao vivo hoje?
Globo
Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Globo nesta segunda-feira, 9.
SBT
Nenhum jogo será transmitido no SBT nesta segunda-feira, 9.
Record
Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Record nesta segunda-feira, 9.
Band
Nenhum jogo será transmitido na Band nesta segunda-feira, 9.
Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?
ESPN 4
- 17h - Leeds United x Middlesbrough - Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão)
Space
- 14h45 - Dínamo Zagreb x Celtic - Champions League
- 17h - Shakhtar Donetsk x Bayern de Munique - Champions League
Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?
UEFA.tv
- 10h - Bayer Leverkusen sub-19 x Inter de Milão sub-19 - UEFA Youth League
- 12h - Atalanta sub-19 x Real Madrid sub-19 - UEFA Youth League
Max
- 14h45 - Dínamo Zagreb x Celtic - Champions League
- 14h45 - Girona x Liverpool - Champions League
- 17h - Atalanta x Real Madrid - Champions League
- 17h - Bayer Leverkusen x Inter de Milão - Champions League
- 17h - Brest x PSV - Champions League
- 17h - Club Brugge x Sporting - Champions League
- 17h - RB Leipzig x Aston Villa - Champions League
- 17h - RB Salzburg x PSG - Champions League
- 17h - Shakhtar Donetsk x Bayern de Munique - Champions League
Disney+
- 17h - Leeds United x Middlesbrough - Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão)
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.
-
1/10
Atacante Victor Osimhen
(10º. Victor Osimhen - € 110 milhões)
-
2/10
(9º. Lautaro Martínez - € 110 milhões)
-
3/10
(8º. Jamal Musiala - € 110 milhões)
-
4/10
(7º. Florian Wirtz - € 110 milhões)
-
5/10
(6º. Phil Folden - € 130 milhões)
-
6/10
(5º. Bukayo Saka - € 130 milhões)
-
7/10
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
(4º. Vinicius Júnior - € 150 milhões)
-
8/10
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
(3º. Kyllian Mbappé - € 180 milhões)
-
9/10
(2º. Erling Haaland - € 180 milhões)
-
10/10
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
(Jude Bellingham)