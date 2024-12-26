Exame.com

Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 26 de dezembro de 2024, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Confira os jogos de futebol desta quinta-feira, 26, com destaque para as partidas da Premier League e Campeonato Belga

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 26 de dezembro de 2024 às 11h50.

A rodada de futebol desta quinta-feira, 26, promete grandes emoções com confrontos decisivos. Destaque para o embate entre Manchester City e Everton pela Premier League e para o duelo entre Royal Antuérpia e Genk pelo Campeonato Belga.

Além disso, jogos importantes movimentam o Campeonato Escocês e as divisões inferiores do futebol inglês. Confira os horários e onde assistir às partidas.

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje

Campeonato Belga

  • 9h30 - Royal Antuérpia x Genk - Disney+
  • 14h30 - Mechelen x Standard Liège - Disney+

Campeonato Escocês

  • 9h30 - Hearts x Hibernian - Disney+
  • 14h45 - St. Mirren x Rangers - Disney+

Campeonato Inglês

  • 9h30 - Manchester City x Everton - ESPN e Disney+
  • 12h - Nottingham Forest x Tottenham - ESPN e Disney+
  • 12h - Newcastle x Aston Villa - ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 12h - Chelsea x Fulham - Disney+
  • 12h - Bournemouth x Crystal Palace - Disney+
  • 12h - Southampton x West Ham - Disney+
  • 14h30 - Wolverhampton x Manchester United - Disney+
  • 17h - Liverpool x Leicester - ESPN e Disney+

Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão)

  • 12h - Coventry x Plymouth - Disney+
  • 14h30 - Derby County x West Bromwich - ESPN e Disney+
  • 17h - Stoke City x Leeds - ESPN 4 e Disney+

Campeonato Inglês (Terceira Divisão)

  • 12h - Charlton x Cambridge United - Disney+

Campeonato Norte-Irlandês

  • 12h - Glentoran x Linfield - OneFootball
  • 12h - Larne x Carrick Rangers - OneFootball
  • 12h - Coleraine x Ballymena United - OneFootball
  • 12h - Glenavon x Portadown - OneFootball

Campeonato Indiano

  • 11h - Punjab x Mohun Bagan - OneFootball

*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

