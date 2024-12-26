Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 26 de dezembro de 2024, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

A rodada de futebol desta quinta-feira, 26, promete grandes emoções com confrontos decisivos. Destaque para o embate entre Manchester City e Everton pela Premier League e para o duelo entre Royal Antuérpia e Genk pelo Campeonato Belga.
Além disso, jogos importantes movimentam o Campeonato Escocês e as divisões inferiores do futebol inglês. Confira os horários e onde assistir às partidas.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Campeonato Belga
- 9h30 - Royal Antuérpia x Genk - Disney+
- 14h30 - Mechelen x Standard Liège - Disney+
Campeonato Escocês
- 9h30 - Hearts x Hibernian - Disney+
- 14h45 - St. Mirren x Rangers - Disney+
Campeonato Inglês
- 9h30 - Manchester City x Everton - ESPN e Disney+
- 12h - Nottingham Forest x Tottenham - ESPN e Disney+
- 12h - Newcastle x Aston Villa - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 12h - Chelsea x Fulham - Disney+
- 12h - Bournemouth x Crystal Palace - Disney+
- 12h - Southampton x West Ham - Disney+
- 14h30 - Wolverhampton x Manchester United - Disney+
- 17h - Liverpool x Leicester - ESPN e Disney+
Campeonato Inglês (Segunda Divisão)
- 12h - Coventry x Plymouth - Disney+
- 14h30 - Derby County x West Bromwich - ESPN e Disney+
- 17h - Stoke City x Leeds - ESPN 4 e Disney+
Campeonato Inglês (Terceira Divisão)
- 12h - Charlton x Cambridge United - Disney+
Campeonato Norte-Irlandês
- 12h - Glentoran x Linfield - OneFootball
- 12h - Larne x Carrick Rangers - OneFootball
- 12h - Coleraine x Ballymena United - OneFootball
- 12h - Glenavon x Portadown - OneFootball
Campeonato Indiano
- 11h - Punjab x Mohun Bagan - OneFootball
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Manchester City x Everton hoje pelo Campeonato Inglês?
O jogo Manchester City x Everton terá transmissão ao vivo na ESPN e Disney+, às 9h30.
Onde assistir ao vivo Liverpool x Leicester pelo Campeonato Inglês?
A partida entre Liverpool e Leicester será transmitida ao vivo na ESPN e Disney+, às 17h.
Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.
