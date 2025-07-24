Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 24 de julho, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os jogos da Europa League e da Conference League, como Levski Sofia x Braga e Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga, são os destaques do futebol desta quinta-feira, 24 de julho.

A programação do dia também inclui as partidas do Brasileirão, Brasileirão Série B, Copa Sul-Americana, entre outros.

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje

Europa League (fase preliminar)

14h30 - Levski Sofia x Braga - Canal GOAT

15h - Besiktas x Shakhtar Donetsk - Lance! (YouTube)

15h30 - Lugano x Cluj - Canal GOAT

Conference League (fase preliminar)

13h - Ilves x AZ Alkmaar - Canal GOAT

13h - St. Joseph's x Shamrock Rovers - OneFootball

14h - Novi Pazar x Jagiellonia Bialystok - OneFootball

15h30 - Sutjeska Niksic x Beitar Jerusalem - OneFootball

15h45 - HB Tórshavn x Brondby - OneFootball

16h - Decic x Rapid Viena - OneFootball

The Women's Cup

17h - São Paulo (F) x Pachuca (F) - Record News, BandSports e Canal GOAT

20h - Palmeiras (F) x Racing Louisville (F) - Record News, BandSports e Canal GOAT

Liga Nacional de Futsal

17h30 - Corinthians x Vélez Camapuã - Canal GOAT e LNFTV (YouTube)

Brasileirão

19h - Juventude x São Paulo - Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

19h - Botafogo-SP x Criciúma - Disney+

21h35 - Remo x Avaí - RedeTV!, SportyNet, ESPN 4, Disney+ e Desimpedidos

Copa Sul-Americana (playoff das oitavas)

19h - Guaraní-PAR x Universidad de Chile - Paramount+

21h30 - Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga - ESPN e Disney+

Canal GOAT