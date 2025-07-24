Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 24 de julho, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os jogos da Europa League e da Conference League, como Levski Sofia x Braga e Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga, são os destaques do futebol desta quinta-feira, 24 de julho.
A programação do dia também inclui as partidas do Brasileirão, Brasileirão Série B, Copa Sul-Americana, entre outros.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Europa League (fase preliminar)
- 14h30 - Levski Sofia x Braga - Canal GOAT
- 15h - Besiktas x Shakhtar Donetsk - Lance! (YouTube)
- 15h30 - Lugano x Cluj - Canal GOAT
Conference League (fase preliminar)
- 13h - Ilves x AZ Alkmaar - Canal GOAT
- 13h - St. Joseph's x Shamrock Rovers - OneFootball
- 14h - Novi Pazar x Jagiellonia Bialystok - OneFootball
- 15h30 - Sutjeska Niksic x Beitar Jerusalem - OneFootball
- 15h45 - HB Tórshavn x Brondby - OneFootball
- 16h - Decic x Rapid Viena - OneFootball
The Women's Cup
- 17h - São Paulo (F) x Pachuca (F) - Record News, BandSports e Canal GOAT
- 20h - Palmeiras (F) x Racing Louisville (F) - Record News, BandSports e Canal GOAT
Liga Nacional de Futsal
- 17h30 - Corinthians x Vélez Camapuã - Canal GOAT e LNFTV (YouTube)
Brasileirão
- 19h - Juventude x São Paulo - Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
- 19h - Botafogo-SP x Criciúma - Disney+
- 21h35 - Remo x Avaí - RedeTV!, SportyNet, ESPN 4, Disney+ e Desimpedidos
Copa Sul-Americana (playoff das oitavas)
- 19h - Guaraní-PAR x Universidad de Chile - Paramount+
- 21h30 - Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga - ESPN e Disney+
Onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de hoje?
Globo
Nenhum jogo vai passar na Globo nesta quinta-feira, 24.
SBT
Nenhum jogo vai passar no SBT nesta quinta-feira, 24.
Record
Band
Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?
SporTV
Nenhum jogo vai passar no SporTV nesta quinta-feira, 24.
Premiere
Disney+
ESPN
Canal GOAT
Lance! (YouTube)
OneFootball
Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?
Globoplay
Star+
OneFootball
Canal GOAT
