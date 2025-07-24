Esporte

Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 24 de julho, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira online e na TV por assinatura

Os jogos da Europa League e da Conference League, como Levski Sofia x Braga e Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga, são os destaques do futebol desta quinta-feira, 24 de julho.

A programação do dia também inclui as partidas do Brasileirão, Brasileirão Série B, Copa Sul-Americana, entre outros.

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje

Europa League (fase preliminar)

  • 14h30 - Levski Sofia x Braga - Canal GOAT
  • 15h - Besiktas x Shakhtar Donetsk - Lance! (YouTube)
  • 15h30 - Lugano x Cluj - Canal GOAT

Conference League (fase preliminar)

  • 13h - Ilves x AZ Alkmaar - Canal GOAT
  • 13h - St. Joseph's x Shamrock Rovers - OneFootball
  • 14h - Novi Pazar x Jagiellonia Bialystok - OneFootball
  • 15h30 - Sutjeska Niksic x Beitar Jerusalem - OneFootball
  • 15h45 - HB Tórshavn x Brondby - OneFootball
  • 16h - Decic x Rapid Viena - OneFootball

The Women's Cup

  • 17h - São Paulo (F) x Pachuca (F) - Record News, BandSports e Canal GOAT
  • 20h - Palmeiras (F) x Racing Louisville (F) - Record News, BandSports e Canal GOAT

Liga Nacional de Futsal

  • 17h30 - Corinthians x Vélez Camapuã - Canal GOAT e LNFTV (YouTube)

Brasileirão

  • 19h - Juventude x São Paulo - Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

  • 19h - Botafogo-SP x Criciúma - Disney+
  • 21h35 - Remo x Avaí - RedeTV!, SportyNet, ESPN 4, Disney+ e Desimpedidos

Copa Sul-Americana (playoff das oitavas)

  • 19h - Guaraní-PAR x Universidad de Chile - Paramount+
  • 21h30 - Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga - ESPN e Disney+

Onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de hoje?

Globo

Nenhum jogo vai passar na Globo nesta quinta-feira, 24.

SBT

Nenhum jogo vai passar no SBT nesta quinta-feira, 24.

Record

  • 17h - São Paulo (F) x Pachuca (F) - The Women's Cup
  • 20h - Palmeiras (F) x Racing Louisville (F) - The Women's Cup

Band

  • 17h - São Paulo (F) x Pachuca (F) - The Women's Cup
  • 20h - Palmeiras (F) x Racing Louisville (F) - The Women's Cup

Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?

SporTV

Nenhum jogo vai passar no SporTV nesta quinta-feira, 24.

Premiere

  • 19h - Juventude x São Paulo - Brasileirão

Disney+

  • 19h - Botafogo-SP x Criciúma - Brasileirão Série B
  • 21h35 - Remo x Avaí - Brasileirão Série B
  • 21h30 - Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga - Copa Sul-Americana

ESPN

  • 21h30 - Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga - Copa Sul-Americana

Canal GOAT

  • 13h - Ilves x AZ Alkmaar - Conference League
  • 13h - St. Joseph's x Shamrock Rovers - Conference League
  • 14h30 - Levski Sofia x Braga - Europa League
  • 15h30 - Lugano x Cluj - Europa League
  • 17h30 - Corinthians x Vélez Camapuã - Liga Nacional de Futsal

Lance! (YouTube)

  • 15h - Besiktas x Shakhtar Donetsk - Europa League

OneFootball

  • 13h - St. Joseph's x Shamrock Rovers - Conference League
  • 14h - Novi Pazar x Jagiellonia Bialystok - Conference League
  • 15h30 - Sutjeska Niksic x Beitar Jerusalem - Conference League
  • 15h45 - HB Tórshavn x Brondby - Conference League
  • 16h - Decic x Rapid Viena - Conference League

Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?

Globoplay

  • 19h - Juventude x São Paulo - Brasileirão

Star+

  • 21h30 - Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucamaranga - Copa Sul-Americana

OneFootball

  • 13h - St. Joseph's x Shamrock Rovers - Conference League
  • 14h - Novi Pazar x Jagiellonia Bialystok - Conference League
  • 15h30 - Sutjeska Niksic x Beitar Jerusalem - Conference League
  • 15h45 - HB Tórshavn x Brondby - Conference League
  • 16h - Decic x Rapid Viena - Conference League

Canal GOAT

  • 13h - Ilves x AZ Alkmaar - Conference League
  • 13h - St. Joseph's x Shamrock Rovers - Conference League
  • 14h30 - Levski Sofia x Braga - Europa League
  • 15h30 - Lugano x Cluj - Europa League
  • 17h30 - Corinthians x Vélez Camapuã - Liga Nacional de Futsal
