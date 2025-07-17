Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 17 de julho: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os jogos de Fluminense x Cruzeiro pelo Brasileirão, Atlético-MG x Atlético Bucaramanga pela Copa Sul-Americana, e Suécia (F) x Inglaterra (F) pela Eurocopa Feminina são os destaques do futebol desta quinta-feira, 17.
A programação do dia também inclui partidas da Europa League, Conference League, Brasileirão Série B, entre outros.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Europa League (Playoffs)
- 13h - Aktobe x Legia Warszawa - OneFootball (Tempo Real)
- 16h - Partizan Belgrado x AEK Larnaca - Canal GOAT (Tempo Real)
Conference League (Playoffs)
- 13h - Pyunik Yerevan x Tre Fiori - OneFootball (Tempo Real)
- 13h - Dila Gori x Racing Union Luxembourg - OneFootball (Tempo Real)
- 14h - Dudelange x Atletic Club d'Escaldes - OneFootball (Tempo Real)
Eurocopa Feminina
- 16h - Suécia (F) x Inglaterra (F) - CazéTV (Tempo Real)
Copa Sul-Americana (Playoffs das oitavas)
- 19h - Universidad de Chile x Club Guaraní - Paramount+ (Tempo Real)
- 21h30 - Atlético Bucaramanga x Atlético-MG - ESPN e Disney+ (Tempo Real)
Brasileirão
- 19h30 - Fluminense x Cruzeiro - Record, CazéTV, Premiere, R7 e PlayPlus (Tempo Real)
Brasileirão Série B
- 19h30 - Operário x CRB - Disney+ (Tempo Real)
- 21h35 - Remo x Novorizontino - RedeTV!, ESPN 4, Desimpedidos, SportyNet e Disney+ (Tempo Real)
Brasileirão Sub-20
- 21h30 - Fluminense sub-20 x Corinthians sub-20 - Sportv
Onde assistir ao vivo os jogos do Fluminense; veja horário
O jogo Fluminense x Cruzeiro terá transmissão ao vivo na Record, CazéTV, Premiere, R7 e PlayPlus, às 19h30.
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo da Copa Sul-Americana entre Atlético-MG e Atlético Bucaramanga?
O jogo Atlético Bucaramanga x Atlético-MG terá transmissão ao vivo no ESPN e Disney+, às 21h30.
Quais jogos de futebol vão passar ao vivo hoje?
Globo
Nenhum jogo vai passar na Globo nesta quinta-feira, 17.
SBT
Nenhum jogo vai passar no SBT nesta quinta-feira, 17.
Record
- 19h30 - Fluminense x Cruzeiro - Brasileirão
Band
Nenhum jogo vai passar na Band nesta quinta-feira, 17.
Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?
Canal GOAT
- 16h - Partizan Belgrado x AEK Larnaca - Europa League
Sportv
- 21h30 - Fluminense sub-20 x Corinthians sub-20 - Brasileirão Sub-20
Disney+
- 19h30 - Operário x CRB - Brasileirão Série B
- 21h35 - Remo x Novorizontino - Brasileirão Série B
- 21h30 - Atlético Bucaramanga x Atlético-MG - Copa Sul-Americana
Premiere
- 19h30 - Fluminense x Cruzeiro - Brasileirão
Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?
OneFootball
- 13h - Aktobe x Legia Warszawa - Europa League
- 13h - Pyunik Yerevan x Tre Fiori - Conference League
- 13h - Dila Gori x Racing Union Luxembourg - Conference League
- 14h - Dudelange x Atletic Club d'Escaldes - Conference League
CazéTV
- 16h - Suécia (F) x Inglaterra (F) - Eurocopa Feminina
Paramount+
- 19h - Universidad de Chile x Club Guaraní - Copa Sul-Americana
Globoplay
- 19h30 - Fluminense x Cruzeiro - Brasileirão
-
1/10
Atacante Victor Osimhen
(10º. Victor Osimhen - € 110 milhões)
-
2/10
(9º. Lautaro Martínez - € 110 milhões)
-
3/10
(8º. Jamal Musiala - € 110 milhões)
-
4/10
(7º. Florian Wirtz - € 110 milhões)
-
5/10
(6º. Phil Folden - € 130 milhões)
-
6/10
(5º. Bukayo Saka - € 130 milhões)
-
7/10
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
(4º. Vinicius Júnior - € 150 milhões)
-
8/10
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
(3º. Kyllian Mbappé - € 180 milhões)
-
9/10
(2º. Erling Haaland - € 180 milhões)
-
10/10
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
(Jude Bellingham)