Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 13, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os jogos da Champions League, Europa League, Copa do Brasil e Libertadores Sub-20 são os destaques do futebol desta quinta-feira, 13 de março.
A programação do dia também inclui partidas da Copa do Brasil, Concacaf Champions Cup, e outras competições internacionais.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Champions League
- 5h - Sydney FC x Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors - Disney+
Europa League
- 14h45 - Athletic Bilbao x Roma - CazéTV
- 14h45 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Ajax - Band
- 17h - Manchester United x Real Sociedad - CazéTV
Campeonato Saudita
- 16h - Al Ittihad x Al Riyadh - BandSports e Canal GOAT
Campeonato Inglês (Quarta Divisão)
- 16h - Bromley x Walsall - Disney+
Conference League
- 17h - Chelsea x Copenhague - CazéTV
Libertadores Sub-20
- 19h - Flamengo sub-20 x Danubio sub-20 - Sportv e Canal GOAT
- 19h - Belgrano sub-20 x Palmeiras sub-20 - Sportv 2 e Canal GOAT
Copa do Brasil
- 19h30 - Athletico-PR x Guarany de Bagé - Prime Video
- 21h30 - Vila Nova x Rio Branco VN - Sportv e Premiere
- 21h30 - CSA x Tuna Luso - Prime Video
Concacaf Champions Cup
- 21h - Cavalier x Inter Miami - ESPN e Disney+
- 23h - Alajuelense x Pumas - Disney+
Pré-Libertadores
- 21h30 - Bahia x Boston River - Paramount+
Onde assistir aos jogos da Europa League hoje
Os jogos da **Europa League** terão transmissão ao vivo no **CazéTV**, **Band**, e **CazéTV**.
Que horas é o jogo do Flamengo sub-20?
O jogo **Flamengo sub-20 x Danubio sub-20** terá transmissão ao vivo no **Sportv e Canal GOAT**, às 19h.
Onde assistir aos jogos da Copa do Brasil
Os jogos da **Copa do Brasil** terão transmissão ao vivo no **Prime Video**, **Sportv** e **Premiere**.
Onde assistir ao vivo os jogos da Concacaf Champions Cup
O jogo **Cavalier x Inter Miami** será transmitido pelo **ESPN e Disney+** às 21h, e **Alajuelense x Pumas** às 23h terá transmissão no **Disney+**.
Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?
Band
- 14h45 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Ajax - Europa League
CazéTV
- 14h45 - Athletic Bilbao x Roma - Europa League
- 17h - Manchester United x Real Sociedad - Europa League
- 17h - Chelsea x Copenhague - Conference League
Sportv
- 19h - Flamengo sub-20 x Danubio sub-20 - Libertadores Sub-20
Prime Video
- 19h30 - Athletico-PR x Guarany de Bagé - Copa do Brasil
- 21h30 - CSA x Tuna Luso - Copa do Brasil
Onde assistir online aos jogos de futebol hoje?
Disney+
- 5h - Sydney FC x Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors - Champions League
- 16h - Bromley x Walsall - Campeonato Inglês (Quarta Divisão)
- 21h - Cavalier x Inter Miami - Concacaf Champions Cup
- 23h - Alajuelense x Pumas - Concacaf Champions Cup
Paramount+
- 21h30 - Bahia x Boston River - Pré-Libertadores
Globoplay
- 19h - Flamengo sub-20 x Danubio sub-20 - Libertadores Sub-20
