Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

EntrarAssinar

Esporte

Jogos de hoje, quinta-feira, 13, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira online e na TV por assinatura.

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 13 de março de 2025 às 08h55.

Tudo sobreFutebol
Saiba mais

Os jogos da Champions League, Europa League, Copa do Brasil e Libertadores Sub-20 são os destaques do futebol desta quinta-feira, 13 de março.

A programação do dia também inclui partidas da Copa do Brasil, Concacaf Champions Cup, e outras competições internacionais.

Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje

Champions League

  • 5h - Sydney FC x Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors - Disney+

Europa League

  • 14h45 - Athletic Bilbao x Roma - CazéTV
  • 14h45 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Ajax - Band
  • 17h - Manchester United x Real Sociedad - CazéTV

Campeonato Saudita

  • 16h - Al Ittihad x Al Riyadh - BandSports e Canal GOAT

Campeonato Inglês (Quarta Divisão)

  • 16h - Bromley x Walsall - Disney+

Conference League

  • 17h - Chelsea x Copenhague - CazéTV

Libertadores Sub-20

  • 19h - Flamengo sub-20 x Danubio sub-20 - Sportv e Canal GOAT
  • 19h - Belgrano sub-20 x Palmeiras sub-20 - Sportv 2 e Canal GOAT

Copa do Brasil

  • 19h30 - Athletico-PR x Guarany de Bagé - Prime Video
  • 21h30 - Vila Nova x Rio Branco VN - Sportv e Premiere
  • 21h30 - CSA x Tuna Luso - Prime Video

Concacaf Champions Cup

  • 21h - Cavalier x Inter Miami - ESPN e Disney+
  • 23h - Alajuelense x Pumas - Disney+

Pré-Libertadores

  • 21h30 - Bahia x Boston River - Paramount+

Onde assistir aos jogos da Europa League hoje

Os jogos da **Europa League** terão transmissão ao vivo no **CazéTV**, **Band**, e **CazéTV**.

Que horas é o jogo do Flamengo sub-20?

O jogo **Flamengo sub-20 x Danubio sub-20** terá transmissão ao vivo no **Sportv e Canal GOAT**, às 19h.

Onde assistir aos jogos da Copa do Brasil

Os jogos da **Copa do Brasil** terão transmissão ao vivo no **Prime Video**, **Sportv** e **Premiere**.

Onde assistir ao vivo os jogos da Concacaf Champions Cup

O jogo **Cavalier x Inter Miami** será transmitido pelo **ESPN e Disney+** às 21h, e **Alajuelense x Pumas** às 23h terá transmissão no **Disney+**.

Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?

Band

  • 14h45 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Ajax - Europa League

CazéTV

  • 14h45 - Athletic Bilbao x Roma - Europa League
  • 17h - Manchester United x Real Sociedad - Europa League
  • 17h - Chelsea x Copenhague - Conference League

Sportv

  • 19h - Flamengo sub-20 x Danubio sub-20 - Libertadores Sub-20

Prime Video

  • 19h30 - Athletico-PR x Guarany de Bagé - Copa do Brasil
  • 21h30 - CSA x Tuna Luso - Copa do Brasil

Onde assistir online aos jogos de futebol hoje?

Disney+

  • 5h - Sydney FC x Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors - Champions League
  • 16h - Bromley x Walsall - Campeonato Inglês (Quarta Divisão)
  • 21h - Cavalier x Inter Miami - Concacaf Champions Cup
  • 23h - Alajuelense x Pumas - Concacaf Champions Cup

Paramount+

  • 21h30 - Bahia x Boston River - Pré-Libertadores

Globoplay

  • 19h - Flamengo sub-20 x Danubio sub-20 - Libertadores Sub-20

*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

  • Atacante Victor Osimhen

    1/10 Atacante Victor Osimhen (10º. Victor Osimhen - € 110 milhões)

  • 2/10 (9º. Lautaro Martínez - € 110 milhões)

  • 3/10 (8º. Jamal Musiala - € 110 milhões)

  • 4/10 (7º. Florian Wirtz - € 110 milhões)

  • 5/10 (6º. Phil Folden - € 130 milhões)

  • 6/10 (5º. Bukayo Saka - € 130 milhões)

  • Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

    7/10 Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) (4º. Vinicius Júnior - € 150 milhões)

  • PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    8/10 PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (3º. Kyllian Mbappé - € 180 milhões)

  • 9/10 (2º. Erling Haaland - € 180 milhões)

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

    10/10 LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Jude Bellingham)

Acompanhe tudo sobre:FutebolAgenda de jogos

Mais de Esporte

Corinthians não consegue 'milagre' contra Barcelona-EQU e cai pela terceira vez na pré-Libertadores

João Fonseca atropela russo Kotov e avança em Challenger nos Estados Unidos

Ronaldo desiste de candidatura à presidência da CBF; entenda o motivo

João Fonseca estreia no Challenger de Phoenix contra Pavel Kotov: veja horário e onde assistir

Mais na Exame

Mundo

Papa Francisco completa 12º ano de pontificado; saúde frágil gera dúvidas sobre seu futuro

Casual

Agenda cultural em São Paulo: shows, peças e exposições para o fim de semana

Negócios

Ela abriu um negócio com R$ 100 aos 19 anos. Agora vai faturar 90 milhões

Minhas Finanças

Mega-Sena sorteia prêmio de R$ 3,5 milhões nesta quinta-feira