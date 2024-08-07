Jogos de hoje, quarta-feira, 7 de agosto, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os jogos do Palmeiras contra o Flamengo e Grêmio contra o Corinthians pela Copa do Brasil são os destaques do futebol desta quarta-feira, 7.
A programação do dia também inclui as partidas do Amistosos Internacionais, Brasileirão Série C, Leagues Cup, entre outros.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Amistosos Internacionais
- 14h - Arsenal x Bayer Leverkusen - arsenal.com
- 15h - Lazio x Southampton - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 15h30 - Betis x Cádiz - ESPN 3 e Disney+
- 15h30 - Inter de Milão x Al Ittihad - DAZN
Copa do Brasil (oitavas)
- 19h - Bahia x Botafogo - Sportv e Premiere
- 19h - RB Bragantino x Athletico-PR - Sportv 3
- 19h - Atlético-MG x CRB - Prime Video
- 20h - Palmeiras x Flamengo - Prime Video
- 21h30 - Grêmio x Corinthians - Globo e Prime Video
- 21h30 - Fluminense x Juventude - Globo, Prime Video, Sportv e Premiere
Brasileirão Série C
- 19h - Ypiranga x Caxias - DAZN
Leagues Cup
- 21h - Los Angeles FC x Austin - Apple TV
- 21h - Vancouver Whitecaps x Pumas - Apple TV
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Palmeiras contra o Flamengo; veja horário
O jogo Palmeiras x Flamengo terá transmissão ao vivo no Prime Video, às 20h.
Que horas é o jogo do Grêmio contra o Corinthians?
O jogo Grêmio x Corinthians terá transmissão ao vivo na Globo e Prime Video, às 21h30.
Qual canal irá passar o jogo do Fluminense contra o Juventude pela Copa do Brasil
O jogoFluminense x Juventudeterá transmissão ao vivo no Globo, Prime Video, Sportv e Premiere, às 21h30.
Quais jogos de futebol vão passar ao vivo hoje?
Globo
- 21h30 - Grêmio x Corinthians - Copa do Brasil
- 21h30 - Fluminense x Juventude - Copa do Brasil
SBT
Nenhum jogo vai passar no SBT nesta quarta-feira, 7.
Record
Nenhum jogo vai passar na Record nesta quarta-feira, 7.
Band
Nenhum jogo vai passar na Band nesta quarta-feira, 7.
Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?
Sportv
- 19h - Bahia x Botafogo - Copa do Brasil
- 21h30 - Fluminense x Juventude - Copa do Brasil
Premiere
- 19h - Bahia x Botafogo - Copa do Brasil
- 21h30 - Fluminense x Juventude - Copa do Brasil
Sportv 3
- 19h - RB Bragantino x Athletico-PR - Copa do Brasil
Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?
Prime Video
- 19h - Atlético-MG x CRB - Copa do Brasil
- 20h - Palmeiras x Flamengo - Copa do Brasil
- 21h30 - Grêmio x Corinthians - Copa do Brasil
- 21h30 - Fluminense x Juventude - Copa do Brasil
Disney+
- 15h - Lazio x Southampton - Amistoso Internacional
- 15h30 - Betis x Cádiz - Amistoso Internacional
DAZN
- 15h30 - Inter de Milão x Al Ittihad - Amistoso Internacional
- 19h - Ypiranga x Caxias - Brasileirão Série C
Apple TV
- 21h - Los Angeles FC x Austin - Leagues Cup
- 21h - Vancouver Whitecaps x Pumas - Leagues Cup
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.
