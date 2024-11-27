Jogos de hoje, quarta-feira, 27: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os confrontos da UEFA Champions League, como Liverpool x Real Madrid e Monaco x Benfica, são os destaques do futebol desta quarta-feira, 27 de novembro. Além disso, a rodada inclui partidas decisivas no Brasileirão e no Campeonato Uruguaio.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
UEFA Champions League
- 14h45 - Estrela Vermelha x Stuttgart - TNT e Max
- 14h45 - Sturm Graz x Girona - Space e Max
- 17h - Liverpool x Real Madrid - TNT e Max
- 17h - Monaco x Benfica - Space e Max
- 17h - PSV x Shakhtar Donetsk - Max
- 17h - Bologna x Lille - Max
- 17h - Aston Villa x Juventus - Max
- 17h - Celtic x Club Brugge - Max
- 17h - Dínamo Zagreb x Borussia Dortmund - Max
Brasileirão Série A
- 21h - Cruzeiro x Grêmio - Sportv e Premiere
Copa do Brasil Sub-20
- 16h - Bahia sub-20 x São Paulo sub-20 (semifinais) - Sportv
UEFA Conference League
- 12h30 - Istanbul Basaksehir x Petrocub - CazéTV
Champions League Asiática
- 7h - Yokohama F. Marinos x Pohang Steelers - Disney+
Campeonato Uruguaio
- 9h45 - Fénix x Deportivo Maldonado - Disney+
- 16h30 - Boston River x Racing - Disney+
- 18h45 - Cerro Largo x Defensor - Disney+
- 21h15 - Danubio x Nacional - Disney+
Campeonato Espanhol (2ª divisão)
- 15h - Castellón x Racing Ferrol - Disney+
- 15h - Levante x Málaga - Disney+
Campeonato Inglês (2ª divisão)
- 17h - Derby County x Swansea - ESPN 4 e Disney+
UEFA Youth League
- 10h - Celtic sub-19 x Club Brugge sub-19 - UEFA.tv
- 12h - Liverpool sub-19 x Real Madrid sub-19 - UEFA.tv
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Liverpool x Real Madrid hoje pela Champions?
O jogo Liverpool x Real Madrid terá transmissão ao vivo na TNT e Max, às 17h.
Qual canal transmite Cruzeiro x Grêmio pelo Brasileirão hoje?
O jogo Cruzeiro x Grêmio terá transmissão ao vivo na Sportv e Premiere, às 21h.
