Jogos de hoje, quarta-feira, 23 de julho, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os jogos entre Fluminense x Palmeiras e Grêmio x Alianza Lima pelo Brasileirão e Copa Sul-Americana, respectivamente, são os destaques do futebol desta quarta-feira, 23 de julho.
A programação do dia também inclui partidas do Amistoso Internacional, Eurocopa Feminina, Copa Paulista, Brasileirão sub-20 e Brasileirão Série B, entre outros.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Amistoso Internacional
- 8h30 - Arsenal x Milan - ESPN e Disney+
- 17h - Colo-Colo x Valladolid - Disney+
- 21h - MLS All-Stars x Liga MX All-Stars - Apple TV
Copa Paulista
- 15h - Botafogo-SP x Inter de Limeira - Paulistão (YouTube)
Brasileirão sub-20
- 15h - Palmeiras sub-20 x Fluminense sub-20 - Sportv
- 15h - Fortaleza sub-20 x Flamengo sub-20 - TV Leão Cassino Bet (YouTube)
- 15h - Corinthians sub-20 x Juventude sub-20 - Corinthians TV (YouTube)
- 15h - São Paulo sub-20 x América-MG sub-20 - SPFC Play
Brasileirão sub-17
- 15h - Santos sub-17 x Palmeiras sub-17 - Santos TV (YouTube)
Eurocopa Feminina
- 16h - Alemanha (F) x Espanha (F) - CazéTV
Copa Sul-Americana (playoff das oitavas)
- 19h - Palestino x Bolívar - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 21h30 - Grêmio x Alianza Lima - Paramount+
- 21h30 - Once Caldas x San Antonio Bulo Bulo - Paramount+
Brasileirão
- 19h - Fluminense x Palmeiras - Sportv e Premiere
- 19h - Ceará x Mirassol - Premiere
- 19h - Chapecoense x Volta Redonda - Disney+
- 19h - Novorizontino x Goiás - Disney+
- 19h30 - Corinthians x Cruzeiro - Record, CazéTV e Premiere
- 21h30 - Santos x Internacional - Globo e Premiere
- 21h30 - RB Bragantino x Flamengo - Globo e Premiere
- 21h30 - Vitória x Sport - Globo e Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
- 21h30 - Cuiabá x América-MG - ESPN e Disney+
- 21h30 - Amazonas x Paysandu - Disney+
Onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de hoje?
Globo
- 21h30 - Santos x Internacional - Brasileirão
- 21h30 - RB Bragantino x Flamengo - Brasileirão
- 21h30 - Vitória x Sport - Brasileirão
Sportv
- 15h - Palmeiras sub-20 x Fluminense sub-20 - Brasileirão sub-20
- 19h - Fluminense x Palmeiras - Brasileirão
Premiere
- 19h - Ceará x Mirassol - Brasileirão
- 19h - Chapecoense x Volta Redonda - Brasileirão Série B
- 19h - Novorizontino x Goiás - Brasileirão Série B
- 19h30 - Corinthians x Cruzeiro - Brasileirão
- 21h30 - Santos x Internacional - Brasileirão
- 21h30 - RB Bragantino x Flamengo - Brasileirão
- 21h30 - Vitória x Sport - Brasileirão
Disney+
- 8h30 - Arsenal x Milan - Amistoso Internacional
- 17h - Colo-Colo x Valladolid - Amistoso Internacional
- 19h - Palestino x Bolívar - Copa Sul-Americana
- 21h30 - Cuiabá x América-MG - Brasileirão Série B
- 21h30 - Amazonas x Paysandu - Brasileirão Série B
CazéTV
- 16h - Alemanha (F) x Espanha (F) - Eurocopa Feminina
- 19h30 - Corinthians x Cruzeiro - Brasileirão
Paramount+
- 21h30 - Grêmio x Alianza Lima - Copa Sul-Americana
- 21h30 - Once Caldas x San Antonio Bulo Bulo - Copa Sul-Americana
YouTube
- 15h - Botafogo-SP x Inter de Limeira - Copa Paulista
- 15h - Fortaleza sub-20 x Flamengo sub-20 - Brasileirão sub-20
- 15h - Corinthians sub-20 x Juventude sub-20 - Brasileirão sub-20
- 15h - São Paulo sub-20 x América-MG sub-20 - Brasileirão sub-20
- 15h - Santos sub-17 x Palmeiras sub-17 - Brasileirão sub-17
Onde assistir online os jogos de hoje?
Globoplay
- 19h - Fluminense x Palmeiras - Brasileirão
- 19h - Ceará x Mirassol - Brasileirão
- 19h - Chapecoense x Volta Redonda - Brasileirão Série B
- 19h - Novorizontino x Goiás - Brasileirão Série B
- 21h30 - Santos x Internacional - Brasileirão
- 21h30 - RB Bragantino x Flamengo - Brasileirão
- 21h30 - Vitória x Sport - Brasileirão
Apple TV
- 21h - MLS All-Stars x Liga MX All-Stars - Amistoso Internacional
