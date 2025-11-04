Esporte

Jogos de hoje, 4 de novembro, terça-feira: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira, 4 de novembro, online e na TV por assinatura

Publicado em 4 de novembro de 2025 às 15h24.

Última atualização em 4 de novembro de 2025 às 15h39.

O futebol desta terça-feira, 4, traz uma programação cheia de atrações, com destaque para o Mundial Sub-17 e a UEFA Champions League. Além disso, teremos jogos da AFC Champions League, da Copa do Brasil Feminina e confrontos importantes em ligas europeias.

Mundial Sub-17

  • 9h30 - Brasil sub-17 x Honduras sub-17 - Sportv 2, CazéTV e FIFA+
  • 9h30 - Costa do Marfim sub-17 x Suíça sub-17 - FIFA+
  • 10h - México sub-17 x Coreia do Sul sub-17 - FIFA+
  • 10h - PSG sub-19 x Bayern sub-19 (UEFA Youth League) - UEFA.tv
  • 10h30 - Haiti sub-17 x Egito sub-17 - FIFA+
  • 11h45 - Alemanha sub-17 x Colômbia sub-17 - CazéTV e FIFA+
  • 12h - Liverpool sub-19 x Real Madrid sub-19 (UEFA Youth League) - TNT Sports Brasil (YouTube) e UEFA.tv
  • 12h15 - Inglaterra sub-17 x Venezuela sub-17 - FIFA+
  • 12h45 - Indonésia sub-17 x Zâmbia sub-17 - FIFA+
  • 12h45 - Coreia do Norte sub-17 x El Salvador sub-17 - FIFA+

Competições Nacionais e Internacionais

  • 13h - Al Sadd x Al Ahli (AFC Champions League Elite) - ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 14h - Nuremberg (F) x Bayern de Munique (F) (Campeonato Alemão Feminino) - DAZN
  • 14h45 - Slavia Praga x Arsenal (UEFA Champions League) - TNT e HBO Max
  • 14h45 - Napoli x Eintracht Frankfurt (UEFA Champions League) - Space e HBO Max
  • 15h - ZED FC x National Bank (Campeonato Egípcio) - Link Sport Club Podcast
  • 15h - Union Berlin (F) x Wolfsburg (F) (Campeonato Alemão Feminino) - DAZN
  • 15h15 - Al Ittihad x Sharjah (AFC Champions League Elite) - ESPN 4 e Disney+

UEFA Champions League

  • 17h - Liverpool x Real Madrid - SBT, TNT e HBO Max
  • 17h - PSG x Bayern - Space e HBO Max
  • 17h - Juventus x Sporting - HBO Max
  • 17h - Atlético de Madrid x Union Saint-Gilloise - HBO Max
  • 17h - Tottenham x Copenhague - HBO Max
  • 17h - Olympiacos x PSG - HBO Max
  • 17h - Bodo/Glimt x Monaco - HBO Max
  • 17h - Coventry x Sheffield United (Campeonato Inglês - Segunda Divisão) - Xsports e Disney+

Competições Nacionais e Femininas

  • 19h - Ferroviária (F) x Bahia (F) (Copa do Brasil Feminina - Semifinal) - Sportv
  • 21h30 - São Paulo (F) x Palmeiras (F) (Copa do Brasil Feminina - Semifinal) - Sportv
