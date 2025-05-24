Inter Miami x Philadelphia Union: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pela MLS

O Philadelphia Union e Inter Miami se enfrentam neste sábado, 24, às 20h30 (horário de Brasília), no Subaru Park, em Chester, na Pensilvânia, em partida válida pela Major League Soccer (MLS). O jogo terá transmissão exclusiva no serviço de streaming Apple TV, por meio do MLS Season Pass.
Com Lionel Messi em campo, o Inter Miami lidera a Conferência Leste e busca manter a boa fase fora de casa. Já o Philadelphia Union, tradicional equipe da liga norte-americana, aposta no fator casa para frear o ímpeto do time comandado por Tata Martino.
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Philadelphia Union x Inter Miami hoje pela MLS?
O jogo deste sábado, às 20h30, entre Philadelphia Union e Inter Miami terá transmissão ao vivo e exclusiva no Apple TV, via MLS Season Pass.
