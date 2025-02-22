Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

EntrarAssinar

Esporte

Inter Miami x New York City: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pela MLS

Partida entre Inter Miami e New York City marca a estreia na Major League Soccer

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 22 de fevereiro de 2025 às 08h00.

Tudo sobreFutebol
Saiba mais

O Inter Miami e New York City se enfrentam neste sábado, 22, às 21h30 (horário de Brasília), no Lockhart Stadium, na Flórida. A partida é válida pela rodada de abertura da Major League Soccer (MLS) e terá transmissão ao vivo na Apple TV.

Comandado por Lionel Messi, o Inter Miami estreia na temporada buscando começar a campanha com vitória diante de sua torcida. O New York City, por sua vez, tenta surpreender e iniciar a competição com um bom resultado fora de casa.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Inter Miami x New York City hoje pela MLS?

O jogo deste sábado, às 21h30, entre Inter Miami e New York City terá transmissão ao vivo na Apple TV.

Como assistir online o jogo Inter Miami x New York City hoje?

Você pode assistir à partida online pelo Apple TV.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Inter Miami hoje pela MLS?

O jogo deste sábado, às 21h30, entre Inter Miami e New York City terá transmissão ao vivo na Apple TV.

Como assistir online o jogo do Inter Miami hoje?

Você pode assistir à partida online pelo Apple TV.
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

  • Atacante Victor Osimhen

    1/10 Atacante Victor Osimhen (10º. Victor Osimhen - € 110 milhões)

  • 2/10 (9º. Lautaro Martínez - € 110 milhões)

  • 3/10 (8º. Jamal Musiala - € 110 milhões)

  • 4/10 (7º. Florian Wirtz - € 110 milhões)

  • 5/10 (6º. Phil Folden - € 130 milhões)

  • 6/10 (5º. Bukayo Saka - € 130 milhões)

  • Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

    7/10 Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) (4º. Vinicius Júnior - € 150 milhões)

  • PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    8/10 PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (3º. Kyllian Mbappé - € 180 milhões)

  • 9/10 (2º. Erling Haaland - € 180 milhões)

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

    10/10 LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Jude Bellingham)

Acompanhe tudo sobre:FutebolAgenda de jogos
Próximo

Mais de Esporte

Flamengo x Maricá: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pelo Campeonato Carioca

Barcelona x Las Palmas: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pela La Liga

Manchester United x Everton: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pelo Campeonato Inglês

Sustentabilidade no Esporte: iniciativas ecológicas de clubes e entidades ganham força no Brasil

Mais na Exame

EXAME Agro

A aposta de um empreendedor para transformar frutas banhadas por chocolate em paixão nacional

Casual

Café falso: saiba como identificar e evitar adulterações na sua bebida

ESG

Carnaval 2025: blocos de rua em São Paulo tornam folia acessível e inclusiva para PCDs

Um conteúdo Esfera Brasil

Entenda o que é o Pé-de-Meia, foco da disputa entre governo e oposição