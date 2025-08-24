Fulham x Manchester United: onde assistir, horário e escalações do jogo pelo Campeonato Inglês

O Fulham e o Manchester United se enfrentam neste domingo, 24, às 12h30 (de Brasília), no Craven Cottage, em Londres, pela segunda rodada da Premier League. O jogo terá transmissão ao vivo na ESPN e Disney+.
Na estreia, o Fulham empatou em 1 a 1 com o Brighton. O'Riley abriu o placar para os donos da casa, mas o brasileiro Rodrigo Muniz, revelado pelo Flamengo, garantiu o empate com seu primeiro gol na temporada.
Já o Manchester United começou a competição com derrota por 1 a 0 diante do Arsenal, em Old Trafford. O gol dos Gunners foi marcado por Ricardo Calafiori. A partida marcou a estreia oficial de reforços importantes, como Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo e Benjamin Sesko pelos Red Devils, além de Zubimendi, Gyokeres e Madueke no rival londrino.
Prováveis escalações:
- Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey; Berge, Lukic, Traoré, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz. Técnico: Marco Silva.
- Manchester United: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Sesko. Técnico: Ruben Amorim.
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Fulham x Manchester United hoje pela Premier League?
A partida entre Fulham e Manchester United, neste domingo, às 12h30, terá transmissão ao vivo na ESPN e Disney+.
Como assistir online o jogo Fulham x Manchester United hoje?
Você pode assistir ao jogo entre Fulham e Manchester United também pelo Disney+.
