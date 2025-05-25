Esporte

Fulham x Manchester City: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pela Premier League

Partida entre Fulham x Manchester City é válida pela Premier League

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 25 de maio de 2025 às 06h00.

O Fulham e o Manchester City se enfrentam neste domingo, 25, às 12h (horário de Brasília), no estádio Craven Cottage, em Londres, pela última rodada da Premier League. A partida terá transmissão ao vivo pela plataforma Disney+.

Na briga direta pelo título, o City entra em campo precisando da vitória para manter a liderança e garantir mais um troféu nacional. O Fulham, sem maiores pretensões na tabela, joga para encerrar sua participação com dignidade diante da torcida.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Fulham x Manchester City hoje pela Premier League?

O jogo deste domingo, às 12h, entre Fulham e Manchester City terá transmissão ao vivo pelo Disney+.

Como assistir online o jogo do Fulham x Manchester City hoje?

Você pode assistir à partida online exclusivamente pelo streaming Disney+.
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

