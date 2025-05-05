Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pela Premier League

O Crystal Palace e Nottingham Forest se enfrentam nesta segunda-feira, 5, às 16h (horário de Brasília), no estádio Selhurst Park, em Londres, pela última rodada da Premier League. A partida terá transmissão ao vivo no canal ESPN 4 e no streaming Disney+.
As duas equipes já estão livres do rebaixamento, mas encerram suas campanhas buscando uma posição mais digna na tabela.
O Crystal Palace, empurrado por sua torcida, tenta manter o bom momento sob o comando de Oliver Glasner. Já o Nottingham Forest, mesmo com dificuldades ao longo da temporada, conquistou pontos importantes na reta final para garantir a permanência na elite do futebol inglês.
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Crystal Palace x Nottingham Forest hoje pela Premier League?
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.
