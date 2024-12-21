Exame.com

Aston Villa x Manchester City: onde assistir e horário pela Premier League

Partida entre Aston Villa e Manchester City é válida pela Premier League

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 21 de dezembro de 2024 às 05h23.

Tudo sobreFutebol
Saiba mais

O Aston Villa e Manchester City se enfrentam neste sábado, 21, às 9h30 (horário de Brasília), no Villa Park, em Birmingham. O confronto é válido pela Premier League e terá transmissão ao vivo pela ESPN e Disney+.

O Aston Villa busca consolidar sua boa fase na competição, contando com o apoio da torcida para tentar superar o atual campeão. O Manchester City, por sua vez, luta para se manter na liderança ou nas primeiras posições, em busca de mais um título nacional.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Aston Villa x Manchester City hoje pela Premier League?

O jogo deste sábado, 9h30, entre o Aston Villa e Manchester City terá transmissão ao vivo na ESPN e Disney+.

Como assistir online o jogo do Aston Villa x Manchester City hoje?

Você pode assistir a partida online pelo streaming Disney+.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo do Manchester City hoje pela Premier League?

O jogo deste sábado, 9h30, entre Aston Villa e Manchester City terá transmissão ao vivo na ESPN e Disney+.

Como assistir online o jogo do Manchester City hoje?

Você pode assistir a partida online pelo Disney+.
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

