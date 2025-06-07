Esporte

Andorra x Inglaterra: onde assistir ao vivo e horário do jogo pelas Eliminatórias Europeias

Partida entre Andorra e Inglaterra é válida pelas Eliminatórias Europeias

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 7 de junho de 2025 às 11h35.

A Andorra e Inglaterra se enfrentam neste sábado, 7, às 13h, no RCDE Stadium, em Cornella de Llobregat, pela 3ª rodada das Eliminatórias Europeias para a Copa do Mundo FIFA 2026.

A partida coloca frente a frente a seleção mais fraca do grupo K, Andorra, e a Inglaterra, grande favorita para garantir a vaga direta no torneio mundial.

Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo de Andorra x Inglaterra hoje pelas Eliminatórias Europeias?

O jogo deste sábado, 13h, entre Andorra e Inglaterra terá transmissão ao vivo na ESPN e Disney+.

Como assistir online o jogo de Andorra x Inglaterra hoje?

Você pode assistir à partida online pelo Disney+.

*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

