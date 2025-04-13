ESG

COPMelhores do ESGEXAME PluralSaneamentoAmazôniaAttest ESGEnergias Renováveis

Patrocínio:

espro_fa64bd

Parceiro institucional:

logo_pacto-global_100x50

Futuro mais sustentável: investimentos na segurança alimentar de crianças são a melhor aposta

Crescentes desigualdades, crises econômicas, choques climáticos e conflitos estão intensificando a pobreza alimentar e a má nutrição infantil e a UNICEF atua no Brasil através da construção de políticas públicas

Fome no Brasil (Brazil Photos / Contributor/Getty Images)

Fome no Brasil (Brazil Photos / Contributor/Getty Images)

Da Redação
Da Redação

Redação Exame

Publicado em 13 de abril de 2025 às 08h00.

*Por Luciana Phebo, chefe de Saúde e Nutrição do UNICEF no Brasil

Nos dias 27 e 28 de março aconteceu, em Paris, o Summit Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit, durante o qual o Fundo das Nações Unidas para a Infância (UNICEF) fez um apelo para que governos, organizações da sociedade civil, fundações filantrópicas e e empresas reforcem seus compromissos com a nutrição de meninas e meninos em todo o mundo. Além disso, em 31 de março, é celebrado, no Brasil, o "Dia Nacional da Saúde e da Nutrição”.

Investimentos na segurança alimentar e nutricional das crianças são a melhor aposta para um futuro mais sustentável, estável e equitativo. Porém, alcançar a ambição do Objetivo de Desenvolvimento Sustentável (ODS) 2, fome zero, é algo que depende de todos os setores da sociedade. E para que sejamos mais bem sucedidos nessa missão, precisamos trabalhar em colaboração e com foco nas prioridades, as quais aproveito para descrever abaixo.

  1. Acreditamos que o direito à alimentação e nutrição adequadas, que proporcionem a cada criança a oportunidade de crescer e desenvolver todo o seu potencial, deve começar ainda na gestação e nos primeiros anos primeira infância.
  2. É necessária uma aceleração urgente para enfrentar a pobreza alimentar e a má nutrição infantil. Apesar de três décadas de progresso na redução da desnutrição, estima-se que 150 milhões de crianças menores de cinco anos ainda não estejam crescendo e se desenvolvendo bem devido à desnutrição crônica.
  3. Igualmente preocupante é a epidemia de sobrepeso e obesidade que afeta 136 milhões de crianças de 6 a 10 anos em todo o mundo e que está se tornando rapidamente a forma dominante de má nutrição infantil em muitos lares pobres, tanto no norte quanto no sul global, o que inclui o Brasil.
  4. Crescentes desigualdades, crises econômicas, choques climáticos e conflitos estão intensificando a pobreza alimentar e a má nutrição infantil, especialmente em contextos frágeis e humanitários. Em contextos frágeis, uma em cada três crianças é afetada por pobreza alimentar e má nutrição infantil grave. Um dos principais fatores limitantes é que as iniciativas tradicionais de segurança alimentar negligenciam as necessidades nutricionais únicas das crianças e não abordam a nutrição infantil. Essas iniciativas se concentram em melhorar o acesso das famílias a alimentos básicos e a renda agrícola, negligenciando a necessidade de alimentos nutritivos, seguros e acessíveis para as crianças.
  5. Os sistemas de alimentação, saúde e proteção social falham em proteger o direito das crianças à nutrição:

A. Os sistemas alimentares falham ao não fornecer a milhões de crianças pequenas acesso adequado a alimentos nutritivos, seguros, acessíveis e diversificados;

B. Os sistemas de saúde falham ao não fornecer a crianças e famílias acesso a serviços essenciais de nutrição e apoio a práticas nutricionais positivas;

C. Os sistemas de proteção social falham ao não proteger crianças vulneráveis expostas a dificuldades econômicas, exclusão social e pobreza alimentar infantil contra a desnutrição na primeira infância.

O trabalho do UNICEF no Brasil

No Brasil, O UNICEF trabalha para contribuir com a construção de políticas específicas para incentivar a alimentação e os hábitos saudáveis, para reverter a desnutrição indígena e para prevenção de sobrepeso e obesidade em crianças e adolescentes. Focamos nossos esforços em diferentes frentes, incluindo:

  • Advocacy pela melhoria das políticas públicas e da legislação voltada ao tema da nutrição. Nesse sentido estamos promovendo a elaboração e implementação de leis municipais sobre escolas saudáveis, nas quais ultraprocessados são retirados do cardápio das merendas escolares e o tema alimentação saudável está no currículo escolar. Fazemos também incidência para a aumentar taxação seletiva de bebidas açucaradas e adoçadas. Assim, seu consumo a ser reduzido, reduzirá também a incidência de sobrepeso, obesidade e outras doenças como diabetes.
  • Apoio técnico a estados e municípios – principalmente nas regiões Norte e Nordeste e nos centros urbanos onde atua.
  • Conscientização da população sobre a importância do desenvolvimento infantil, do aleitamento materno, da atividade física, e da alimentação saudável de crianças e adolescentes;
  • Atuação em contextos de crise migratória e eventos climáticos extremos por meio de ações de avaliação nutricional e identificação precoce de casos de desnutrição infantil seguidos de contínuo monitoramento e encaminhamento para serviços especializados;
  • Olhar intersetorial para estados e municípios para que realizem a Busca Ativa Escolar, com foco na inclusão escolar – sabendo que a merenda escolar é um dos pontos importantes para a nutrição de crianças e adolescentes em situação de vulnerabilidade.

Como mencionei no começo, somente seremos bem-sucedidos nessa missão se trabalharmos em colaboração. É por isso que, para suas ações com foco na promoção de ambientes e alimentação mais saudáveis, o UNICEF no Brasil conta com a parceria estratégica de Novo Nordisk. E, para ações de enfrentamento à desnutrição indígena, com a parceria de Odontoprev.

Junte-se a nós nessa ousada ambição de ter um futuro mais sustentável, estável e equitativo por meio de investimentos na segurança alimentar e nutricional de meninas e meninos de todo o País.

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    1/72 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York

    2/72 O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: As world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, (L-R) Bill Gates and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speak on stage during the annual Goalkeepers NYC event, hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, September 23, 2024. The event is a catalyst for action linked to the UN's 17 Sustainable Goals, bringing together leaders and changemakers from around the world to make progress towards ending poverty, fighting inequality, and stopping climate change by 2030. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    3/72 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: As world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, (L-R) Bill Gates and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speak on stage during the annual Goalkeepers NYC event, hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, September 23, 2024. The event is a catalyst for action linked to the UN's 17 Sustainable Goals, bringing together leaders and changemakers from around the world to make progress towards ending poverty, fighting inequality, and stopping climate change by 2030. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Goalkeepers 2024 Event NYC)

  • Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

    4/72 Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (UN-DIPLOMACY-UNGA-SILVA)

  • Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

    5/72 Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (UN-DIPLOMACY-UNGA-SILVA)

  • Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

    6/72 Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (UN-DIPLOMACY-UNGA-SILVA)

  • Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

    7/72 Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (UN-DIPLOMACY-UNGA-SILVA)

  • O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York

    8/72 O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York (UN-DIPLOMACY-UNGA-SILVA)

  • O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York

    9/72 O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Brazils President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addresses world leaders, diplomats, and others during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    10/72 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Brazils President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addresses world leaders, diplomats, and others during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York

    11/72 O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York

    12/72 O presidente Lula, durante discurso na 79ª Assembleia Geral da ONU, em Nova York (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with the threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    13/72 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with the threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he leaves the stage during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    14/72 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he leaves the stage during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • O presidente Lula, durante discurso na ONU nesta terça, 24

    15/72 O presidente Lula, durante discurso na ONU nesta terça, 24 (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • 16/72 (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • O presidente Lula, durante discurso na ONU nesta terça, 24

    17/72 O presidente Lula, durante discurso na ONU nesta terça, 24 (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

  • Janja em Nova Yorque assistindo Bill Gates aonde Lula foi entrevistado no palco Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 23/09/2024

    18/72 Janja em Nova Yorque assistindo Bill Gates aonde Lula foi entrevistado no palco Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 23/09/2024 (IMG_1784)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    19/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (IMG_1484)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    20/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (IMG_1483)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    21/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (IMG_1478)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    22/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1504)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    23/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1502)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    24/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1500)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    25/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1497)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    26/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1492)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    27/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1488)

  • Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024

    28/72 Sede da ONU em Nova Yorque - Bandeira das nações Unidas Foto: Leandro Fonseca data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1485)

  • 29/72 (_MG_1473)

  • 30/72 (_MG_1472)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    31/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1454)

  • 32/72 (IMG_1660 (1) copy)

  • Antonio Guterres, secretário-geral da ONU, durante a Cúpula do Futuro

    33/72 Antonio Guterres, secretário-geral da ONU, durante a Cúpula do Futuro (IMG_1660)

  • Suelma Rosa:

    34/72 Suelma Rosa: "Empresas precisam exercer os papeis sob seus domínios, mas também engajar fornecedores e parcerios em jornada conjunta". (Suelma Rosa)

  • Suelma Rosa, da PepsiCo, assinando compromisso da companhia com Pacto Global

    35/72 Suelma Rosa, da PepsiCo, assinando compromisso da companhia com Pacto Global (Suelma Rosa)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Janja Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    36/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Janja Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (IMG_1327)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Janja Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    37/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Janja Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (IMG_1326)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    38/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1454)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    39/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1446)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    40/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1444)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    41/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1440)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    42/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1439)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    43/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1438)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    44/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1437)

  • O presidente Lula, no plenário da sede da ONU, em Nova York

    45/72 O presidente Lula, no plenário da sede da ONU, em Nova York (_MG_1433)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    46/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1432)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    47/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula -Presidente Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1431)

  • O preis

    48/72 O preis (_MG_1426)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Marina Silva - Janja Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    49/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Marina Silva - Janja Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1422)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    50/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1404)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Janja - Marina Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    51/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Janja - Marina Silva Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1384)

  • Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONU Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    52/72 Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONU Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONUFoto: Leandro FonsecaData: 22/09/2024)

  • Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONU Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    53/72 Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONU Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONUFoto: Leandro FonsecaData: 22/09/2024)

  • Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONU Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    54/72 Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONU Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (Cupula do Futuro na Plenaria da ONUFoto: Leandro FonsecaData: 22/09/2024)

  • Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Janja Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024

    55/72 Cupula do Futuro - Assembleia Geral da ONU - Lula - Janja Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 22/09/2024 (_MG_1325)

  • 56/72 (Fernando de Lellis Garcia Bertolucci - 1)

  • Mulheres em evento do Pacto Global na ONU em NY Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024

    57/72 Mulheres em evento do Pacto Global na ONU em NY Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024 (IMG_1134)

  • Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024

    58/72 Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024 (_MG_1195)

  • Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024

    59/72 Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024 (_MG_1130)

  • Renata Faber mediandora e Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024

    60/72 Renata Faber mediandora e Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024 (_MG_1117)

  • Renata Faber mediandora e Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024

    61/72 Renata Faber mediandora e Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024 (_MG_1111)

  • Renata Faber mediandora e Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024

    62/72 Renata Faber mediandora e Cintia Marin, diretora de sustentabilidade da AFYA na sede da ONU em NY no evento do Pacto Global Brasil Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024 (_MG_1099)

  • Luciana Costa - BNDS Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 18/09/2024

    63/72 Luciana Costa - BNDS Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: 18/09/2024 (Luciana Costa - BNDSFoto: Leandro FonsecaData: 18/09/2024)

  • Flavia Bellaguarada Foto; Leandro Fonseca Data: 18/09/2024

    64/72 Flavia Bellaguarada Foto; Leandro Fonseca Data: 18/09/2024 (; Leandro FonsecaData: 18/09/2024)

  • Flavia Bellaguarada Foto; Leandro Fonseca Data: 18/09/2024

    65/72 Flavia Bellaguarada Foto; Leandro Fonseca Data: 18/09/2024 (; Leandro FonsecaData: 18/09/2024)

  • Margarete Coelho - diretora financeira e administrativa do SEBRAE Nacional Foto: Leandro fonseca data: 19/09/2024

    66/72 Margarete Coelho - diretora financeira e administrativa do SEBRAE Nacional Foto: Leandro fonseca data: 19/09/2024 (_MG_1042)

  • Margarete Coelho - diretora financeira e administrativa do SEBRAE Nacional Foto: Leandro fonseca data: 19/09/2024

    67/72 Margarete Coelho - diretora financeira e administrativa do SEBRAE Nacional Foto: Leandro fonseca data: 19/09/2024 (_MG_1033)

  • Margarete Coelho - diretora financeira e administrativa do SEBRAE Nacional Foto: Leandro fonseca data: 19/09/2024

    68/72 Margarete Coelho - diretora financeira e administrativa do SEBRAE Nacional Foto: Leandro fonseca data: 19/09/2024 (_MG_1028)

  • Ministro Luis Roberto Barroso, Presidente do Supremo Tribunal Federal do Brasil na sede da ONU em evento do Pacto Global Foto; Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024

    69/72 Ministro Luis Roberto Barroso, Presidente do Supremo Tribunal Federal do Brasil na sede da ONU em evento do Pacto Global Foto; Leandro Fonseca Data: 20/09/2024 (_MG_1215 copy)

  • Lula chega acompanhado de Janja para a Assembleia Geral da ONU em NY Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: setembro 2024

    70/72 Lula chega acompanhado de Janja para a Assembleia Geral da ONU em NY Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: setembro 2024 (_MG_1883)

  • Lula chega acompanhado de Janja para a Assembleia Geral da ONU em NY Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: setembro 2024

    71/72 Lula chega acompanhado de Janja para a Assembleia Geral da ONU em NY Foto: Leandro Fonseca Data: setembro 2024 (_MG_1879)

  • O primeiro-ministro israelense Benjamin Netanyahu fala durante a 79ª Sessão da Assembleia Geral das Nações Unidas na sede da ONU, em Nova York. Na imagem, o mapa da esquerda mostra os países inimigos de Israel como

    72/72 O primeiro-ministro israelense Benjamin Netanyahu fala durante a 79ª Sessão da Assembleia Geral das Nações Unidas na sede da ONU, em Nova York. Na imagem, o mapa da esquerda mostra os países inimigos de Israel como "maldição" e os aliados como "benção". Muitos delegados imediatamente se retiraram (O primeiro-ministro israelense Benjamin Netanyahu fala durante a 79ª Sessão da Assembleia Geral das Nações Unidas na sede da ONU, em Nova York. Na imagem, o mapa da esquerda mostra os países inimigos de Israel como "maldição" e os aliados como "benção". Muitos delegados imediatamente se retiraram)

Acompanhe tudo sobre:ESGSustentabilidadeFomeONU

Mais de ESG

Da assinatura às obras, entenda os próximos capítulos do saneamento no Pará

EXCLUSIVO: BrazilFoundation destinou R$ 30 milhões a projetos de impacto socioambiental em 2024

A startup que ajudou o varejo a economizar R$ 25 milhões ao combater o desperdício

Aegea vence leilão bilionário no Pará, mas obras de saneamento não chegarão a tempo da COP30

Mais na Exame

Mercado Imobiliário

Meu pai faleceu e deixou, além de uma casa, uma dívida. E agora?

Negócios

Este CEO convida clientes para reuniões com a liderança — e Elon Musk aprovou a ideia

Mundo

Equador escolhe novo presidente neste domingo em 2º turno acirrado

Exame IN

André Esteves: Tarifaço é um horror econômico e moral, mas pode ser bom para o Brasil