Especialistas da ONU denunciam racismo sistemático no Brasil: "herança de seu passado escravagista"

Grupo de especialistas apresentou relatório ao Conselho de Direitos Humanos da ONU; material denuncia assassinatos pela força policial, encarceramento em massa e discriminação religiosa contra pessoas negras

Protesto contra o racismo no Rio de Janeiro em 31 de março de 2020 clama pelo fim da violência contra pessoas negras (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

Protesto contra o racismo no Rio de Janeiro em 31 de março de 2020 clama pelo fim da violência contra pessoas negras (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

EFE
EFE

Agência de Notícias

Publicado em 2 de outubro de 2024 às 13h33.

Última atualização em 2 de outubro de 2024 às 14h24.

O Brasil mantém estruturas e práticas que evidenciam um racismo sistemático "herdado da escravidão e do colonialismo", denunciou um relatório de um grupo de especialistas apresentado nesta quarta-feira ao Conselho de Direitos Humanos da ONU.

O relatório do Mecanismo Internacional de Especialistas Independentes para promover a Justiça Racial, elaborado após a visita ao Brasil que seus três membros realizaram em dezembro de 2023, assegura que esse racismo sistemático "perpetua as disparidades raciais na educação, saúde, habitação e emprego".

Os especialistas denunciaram em seu relatório que, em um país com um elevado número de pessoas assassinadas pelas forças de segurança (mais de 6.000 por ano), os afrodescendentes têm até três vezes mais risco de morrer por ações policiais.

Esses afrodescendentes, que representam aproximadamente 55% da população brasileira, estão sobrerrepresentados tanto no número de assassinatos pela polícia (82% em 2023) quanto no de encarceramentos (69% do total, algo notável no país com a terceira maior população carcerária do mundo).

O estudo afirma que os casos de abuso de força contra essas comunidades não são, como alguns defendem, "atos isolados", mas parte de "um padrão preocupante que evidencia um problema sistêmico que precisa ser resolvido".

Extermínio de setores da sociedade

"Os assassinatos de pessoas afrodescendentes pelas forças de segurança no Brasil não estão apenas generalizados em muitas partes do território, mas são realizados de maneira sistemática, apontando para o seu uso como um 'processo de limpeza social' destinado a exterminar setores da sociedade percebidos como indesejáveis, perigosos ou criminosos", denunciaram.

A maioria desses casos não é investigada ou julgada, e até mesmo foram denunciados casos de intimidação e represálias contra testemunhas, vítimas e seus familiares, muitos deles mulheres afrodescendentes que frequentemente recebem ameaças e são estigmatizadas, denunciou o relatório.

O perfilamento racial pelas forças de segurança também é, segundo os especialistas, um problema disseminado no Brasil, que "frequentemente culmina em abusos e violência", às vezes letais, em um país onde "o racismo sistemático identifica de forma espúria a pele escura com criminalidade e delinquência".

O relatório também denuncia vieses raciais nos algoritmos utilizados pelas forças de segurança brasileiras em seus sistemas de reconhecimento facial.

Os afrodescendentes também estão sobrerrepresentados no número de mortos por mortes violentas no país: dos 46.328 registrados no ano passado, 78% eram dessas comunidades, um percentual que sobe para 85% no caso de adolescentes assassinados.

O legado da escravidão

De acordo com o relatório dos especialistas, o racismo no Brasil é uma herança de um sistema escravagista que perdurou por três séculos, sendo o último Estado da América a aboli-lo.

Dos 28 milhões de pessoas capturadas na África por esse sistema escravagista entre os séculos XVI e XIX (mais da metade delas falecidas na dura travessia pelo Atlântico), cerca de 5 milhões foram levadas à costa do que hoje é o Brasil, recordaram em seu relatório.

O relatório dedica atenção especial à discriminação religiosa contra as religiões afro-brasileiras, com repressão estatal destinada a suprimi-las e a casos como o recente assassinato da líder religiosa e social Mãe Bernadete, seis anos após seu filho também ter falecido de forma violenta.

Os especialistas do comitê são os juristas Akua Kuenyehia (Gana) e Juan Méndez (Argentina), além da ex-policial e ativista americana Tracie Keesee, que visitaram o Brasil de 27 de novembro a 8 de dezembro de 2023.

Em sua viagem, que incluiu Brasília, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza e Salvador, eles se reuniram com autoridades federais e locais, visitaram prisões e ouviram testemunhos de vítimas e seus familiares.

