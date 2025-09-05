High-Tech Coffee: Nestlé to invest R$1 Billion to modernize instant coffee factory in Brazil

Nestlé has announced an investment of R$1 billion (US$183.49 million) by 2028 to modernize and expand its instant coffee factory in Araras, São Paulo, Brazil, solidifying the plant's strategic role in global Nescafé production. The facility, which already exports to 65 countries, will have its production capacity increased by 10%.

This investment is part of a broader R$7 billion (US$1.28 billion) plan for Brazil announced by the company this year. It adds to the R$500 million (US$91.58 million) already allocated in the first half of 2025 to the coffee sector in the country. The focus is on modernizing the production line, incorporating cutting-edge technologies, and increasing automation to enhance the international competitiveness of Brazilian coffee.

The modernization includes the installation of a new extraction line equipped with systems based on Artificial Intelligence for advanced process control, known as Advanced Process Control (APC). This technology allows real-time adjustments in parameters such as roasting, color, and humidity, in addition to predicting failures and ensuring greater standardization and efficiency of operations.

Nestlé has also been adopting generative AI for predictive analytics and generating customized reports, as part of its strategy for connected factories based on Industry 4.0 concepts—such as the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, big data, cloud computing, autonomous robotics, and augmented reality.

Since 2019, the digitalization of operations has reduced unplanned downtime by more than 30%, increased line flexibility by 30%, and boosted productivity by 16% in Nestlé's Brazilian factories.

Expansion Targets Global Supply Chain

The investment reinforces the prominence of the Araras plant in Nestlé's global coffee strategy. According to Fábio Kuhn, factory director, the modernization enhances the international competitiveness of the product manufactured in Brazil, with direct impacts on the local production chain.

"The Araras factory is a fundamental part of Nestlé Brazil's history and will continue to be a protagonist in our future," said the executive. The company also bets on valuing national coffee as a competitive differential, while advancing sustainable and digital practices in the food industry.

In addition to industrial improvements, the resources allocated to the sector include innovation in the portfolio, increased production of capsules, and solutions for the professional market through the Nestlé Professional division.

The text was translated with artificial intelligence. If you have any questions or corrections, please write to rafael.balago (at) exame.com.