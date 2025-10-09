Eurofral expects to earn R$400 million by attracting Lycra to a 'crisis-free' market

With an investment of R$30 million in high-performance machinery and a strategic partnership with The Lycra Company, Paraná’s Eurofral, one of the biggest disposable underwear companies in Brazil, is launching a new adult diaper line with exclusive technology in the national market. The news is about the implementation of the Lycra Hyfit threads, developed by the American company that owns the brand synonymous with elastic textiles, in Brazil.

According to Euromonitor, Brazil produced over 11 billion diapers in 2024. Boosted by demographic aging, the production of adult models should grow by up to 102% by 2028, while the infant segment is expected to grow by 3.8%.

This data reinforces the growth potential for companies like Eurofral, which already holds third place in the Brazilian market of disposable underwear and expects to earn R$400 million this year. In 2025, the company expects growth of over 30% in volume and revenue, boosted by the new portfolio and by signing new private label contracts.

The new line of adult disposable diapers marks a new cycle for the company, which aims for accelerated growth in the longevity market. According to the latest IBGE census, Brazil has already surpassed 33 million people aged 60 or more and, in 2023, will have the fifth-oldest population in the world.

“We see a market with extremely high potential and low supply of products with a real focus on comfort and mobility. Our product is not limited to older people; we understand it as something that can be used in the daily routine of people over 40 years old”, affirms Paulo Junqueira, Eurofral’s executive director.

400 diapers per minute

With the arrival of the new machine, Eurofral has started operating the fastest disposable underwear line in Brazil, capable of producing 400 diapers per minute.

The new structure adds 12 million monthly units to the operation, which now has a capacity of 19 million per month dedicated exclusively to the Lycra thread line, consolidating the company as the third-largest player in the segment.

The fully imported machinery incorporates high precision automation and increases efficiency in large-scale production, primarily to support the growth of private label Higifral. Together with other company brands, it represents 72% of the operation and 28% of the private label model. Besides, the industry has an installed capacity to produce 30 million monthly units in the child line and 24 million in the adult line.

The Lycra HyFit thread, known in the textile industry for its elasticity and resilience, was integrated into the product to grant better anatomical fit, mobility, and comfort for prolonged use. “The partnership with Eurofral represents an important step to amplify access to this technology in Brazil, bringing innovation to the local market, on top of quality and care to such a meaningful life stage”, affirms Clarice Ginetti, commercial manager of Personal Care to South America for the Lycra Company.

In the first semester of 2025, the Higifral Pants line registered an increase of 55% over the same period in the previous year. The expectation is that, until December, with the launch of Higifral with lycra threads, the line starts corresponding to 8% of Eurofral’s revenue, an increase of 70% in relation to 2024.

“We have committed to a long-term investment, because the aging of the population is inevitable, but the way the industry responds to this move can determine the leadership in the following years”, says Junqueira.

Repositioning in wholesale

Founded in 2004 and based in Rolândia (PR), Eurofral adds up over 20 thousand square meters of built area and should surpass 36 thousand by the end of 2025. The operation also takes international steps. Today, the company exports to countries such as Uruguay, Bolivia, Panama, and Paraguay, and negotiates entrance into Argentina. According to Junqueira, the flexibility of the new structure and business model with private label opens opportunities for strategic partnerships, both in Brazil and abroad.

Focused on performance, scalability, and product customization, Eurofral’s bet in innovation and technological partnerships seeks to reposition the brand in the radars of investors and big retailers. Besides, the investment plan should surpass R$60 million by 2027, whereas R$30 million has already been applied in 2025.