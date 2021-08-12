exame logo
  3. 15 books to learn more about sustainability and green economy
English

15 books to learn more about sustainability and green economy

An overview of the environmental issue in a selection of nooks, today an essential reading for managers, governments, and citizens.

By Editor
Posted in: 08/12/2021 at 9:15 am Changed in: 08/18/2021 at 4:52 pm access_time Reading time:

Green economy: books deal with the topic from different perspectives (Agência/Getty Images)

If there is anything unquestionable – and unavoidable – when it comes to the environment, it is the fact that it is necessary to reinvent and rebuild production and consumption patterns that we have been using until now. But getting there is no simple task. The scenario is complex, with different faces and involves a series of major challenges for governments, companies, and society.

Understanding the matter, however, is certainly the first step on this journey. Understanding the current reality and how we got here, the various concepts that permeate the theme, how it impacts business and people's lives, innovations to mitigate the crisis and the importance of continuing to seek innovative solutions — all of this is fundamental to build a rich repertoire and open the mind to a new path.

To help you on this journey, we have selected some books that deal with the topic from different perspectives. Enjoy!

  • 1. 01
    Planetary sustainability, where do I fit in? by Fabio Feldmann

  • 2. 02
    Sustainable world 2: New directions for a planet in crisis, by André Trigueiro

  • 3. 03
    Far beyond the green economy, by Ricardo Abramovay

  • 4. 04
    Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed, by Jared Diamond

  • 5. 05
    Natural Capitalism: Creating the Next Industrial Revolution by Paul Hawken, Amory Lovins and L. Hunter Lovins

  • 6. 06
    Green to Gold: How Smart Companies Use Environmental Strategy to Innovate, Create Value, and Build Competitive Advantage by Daniel Esty and Andrew Winston

  • 7. 07
    Ideas to delay the end of the world, by Ailton Krenak

  • 8. 08
    A Circular Economy Handbook: How to Build a More Resilient, Competitive and Sustainable Business by Catherine Weetman (Portuguese translation by Afonso Celso da Cunha Serra)

  • 9. 09
    Cradle to cradle: Creating and recycling limitlessly by Michael Braungart and William McDonough

  • 10. 10
    The Top 50 Sustainability Books by Wayne Visser

  • 11. 11
    Sustainable Development: From its Origins to the 2030 Agenda, by José Carlos Barbieri

  • 12. 12
    Neither Denialism nor Apocalypse - Environmental Economics: A Brazilian Perspective, by Gesner Oliveira (author) and Artur Villela Ferreira

  • 13. 13
    Brazil: Restorable paradise, bye Jorge Caldeira, Julia Marisa Sekula and Luana Schabib

  • 14. 14
    Green Philosophy: How to Think Seriously about the Planet by Roger Scruton

  • 15. 15
    How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need, by Bill Gates

