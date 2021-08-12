15 books to learn more about sustainability and green economy

If there is anything unquestionable – and unavoidable – when it comes to the environment, it is the fact that it is necessary to reinvent and rebuild production and consumption patterns that we have been using until now. But getting there is no simple task. The scenario is complex, with different faces and involves a series of major challenges for governments, companies, and society.

Understanding the matter, however, is certainly the first step on this journey. Understanding the current reality and how we got here, the various concepts that permeate the theme, how it impacts business and people's lives, innovations to mitigate the crisis and the importance of continuing to seek innovative solutions — all of this is fundamental to build a rich repertoire and open the mind to a new path.

To help you on this journey, we have selected some books that deal with the topic from different perspectives. Enjoy!