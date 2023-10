Zona do euro registra contração no 3º trimestre e inflação tem queda expressiva em outubro

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 31: The flags of the European Union flutter in the winds in front of the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter on August 31, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. The European Commission represents the general interest of the EU and is the driving force in proposing legislation (to European Parliament and the European Council), administering and implementing EU policies, enforcing EU law and negotiating in the international arena.(Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images) (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

ver mais