Lula se reúne com Alckmin e Haddad em meio à expectativa para reduzir preço de carros populares

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president, during a meeting at the Palace of Belem in Lisbon on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met Portugal's leader today on his first European trip since taking office, which comes amid a row with the West over his recent comments on the Ukraine war. Photographer: Zed Jameson/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Zed Jameson/Getty Images)

ver mais