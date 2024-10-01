Lista de ‘bets’ regulares está passando por análise criteriosa, diz secretário

O secretário de Prêmios e Apostas do Ministério da Fazenda, Régis Dudena, afirmou que a lista que deve ser divulgada ainda nesta terça-feira, 1º, com as bets regulares só vai constar as plataformas que já estejam enquadradas no que estabelece a lei e a regulamentação sobre o tema.
"Nós estamos olhando essa lista com cuidado. O nosso desejo é que ela saia o quanto antes. Mas ela só vai sair quando tivermos certeza. Nós estamos fazendo uma avaliação da lista, para ver se se enquadra no que a lei e a regulamentação determina", disse Dudena, reforçando que a lista vai ser publicada até o fim do dia.
Apostas regulares e novas regras do mercado brasileiro
A lista irá trazer as marcas e domínios de empresas que pediram autorização de funcionamento para a Fazenda até esta segunda-feira, às 23h59. Segundo o secretário, ela será uma referência para quem quiser fazer apostas. Quem não solicitou a licença para a Fazenda, não poderá mais atuar no mercado brasileiro no período de transição, que dura até dezembro. Em janeiro, tem início o mercado regulado no país.
"Se o cidadão estiver em outro site de apostas que não está na lista, está em uma casa irregular. Estamos dando de hoje até o dia 10, para caso quem esteja em casas irregulares, que retire esse dinheiro, porque a partir do dia 11, vamos começar a derrubá-las."
Dudena explicou, contudo, que as empresas têm dever legal de devolver os valores para os apostadores, indicando os meios que será possível resgatar os recursos.
O secretário ainda disse que o fluxo de pedidos é contínuo. As bets podem continuar a solicitar a licença para a Fazenda. O prazo para a resposta é de até 180 dias. Para as empresas que pediram autorização até o dia 20 de agosto, no entanto, o compromisso do governo é retornar ainda este ano, para que a plataforma já possa começar 2025 em plena operação.
