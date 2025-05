Sebastião Salgado: conheça fotos marcantes da carreira do brasileiro

4/5 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Photographs of the Amazon are displayed at a preview of Brazilian documentary photographer Sebastião Salgado's exhibit Amazônia at the California Science Center on October 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The 13,000 square-foot immersive exhibit, designed by his wife Lélia Wanick Salgado, features 200 large-scale photographs and video montages taken over seven years of the Amazon rainforest, remote Indigenous tribes, and the threat deforestation poses to their survival. Salgado says, "My wish, with all my heart, with all my energy, with all the passion I possess, is that in 50 years' time this exhibition will not resemble a record of a lost world." The exhibit is making its North American debut on October 21 and is supported by the Annenberg Foundation. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ("Terra", exposição de Sebastião Salgado)