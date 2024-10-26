Universal Orlando Resort irá gerar cerca de 14 mil empregos nos EUA com novo parque e hotéis

ORLANDO (ESTADOS UNIDOS)* — Em 2025, o Universal Orlando Resort, complexo de hotéis e parques temáticos, que conta com atrações como Harry Potter, Marvel Comics e Minions, irá realizar lançamentos que prometem aquecer o mercado de trabalho nos Estados Unidos.
Orlando, na Flórida, tem a economia movimentada principalmente pelo turismo, e é exatamente neste setor que a Universal irá investir. Segundo Marcos Barros, vice-presidente de marketing & vendas da Universal Destinations & Experiences, cerca de 14 mil empregos serão gerados na região.
Tudo isso por causa do lançamento do hotel Stella Nova Resort, em janeiro. Ele será seguido pela abertura do Terra Luna Resort, em março, e do parque Universal Epic Universe, em 22 de maio. Além de atrações temáticas, o parque terá uma opção de hospedagem, o Universal Helios Grand Hotel, que será lançada no mesmo dia do parque.
"Estamos falando de uma operação que funciona como uma verdadeira cidade, com vagas em segurança, manutenção, limpeza, atendimento e, claro, no setor de entretenimento", diz Barros. “Só o hotel Universal Helios Grand Hotel, que terá uma entrada exclusiva para o parque, terá 500 quartos, o que demandará novos profissionais também”.
Com cinco áreas temáticas, o novo parque da Universal exigirá uma grande quantidade de profissionais, que segundo Barros precisarão ser altamente qualificados para garantir a segurança e a experiência de imersão dos visitantes.
"Cada detalhe conta, desde a checagem dos equipamentos até a criação de uma atmosfera única para os visitantes", conta o executivo. "Queremos profissionais comprometidos e apaixonados por criar experiências inesquecíveis."
O completo de hotéis e parques da Universal conta hoje com 25 mil funcionários e para aqueles interessados em trabalhar no Universal Epic Universe ou nos novos hotéis, o processo de seleção já está em andamento, com oportunidades publicadas no site da Universal Orlando Jobs.
“Vale reforçar que os candidatos interessados em trabalhar no Universal Epic Universe precisam atender a requisitos específicos para o trabalho nos Estados Unidos, o que inclui inglês e a posse de um visto de trabalho válido que permita atuar no país”, diz Barros.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort will bring even more of Harry Potter's adventures to life. The new area will double the size of the sweeping land already found at Universal Orlando, expanding the spectacularly themed environment across both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. Guests will pass through London and the iconic brick wall archway into Diagon Alley – a bustling, wizarding hub within a Muggle city. Inside the land, guests will enjoy themed shops, dining experiences and the groundbreaking thrill ride – Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.
HARRY POTTER, characters, names and related indicia are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights © JKR.
O que terá de atração no novo parque da Universal?
Com cinco mundos imersivos, Barros afirma que o Epic Universe trará, além de diversos restaurantes e atrações, novos temas. Entre as novidades do novo parque da Universal está o Super Nintendo World, onde os visitantes encontrarão personagens como Mario, Luigi e Princesa Peach. No Celestial Park, haverá paisagem e montanha-russa que simula cometas duelando no ar.
Para os fãs de cinema e de histórias clássicas de terror, o parque contará com a área Universal Monsters homenageando ícones como Frankenstein, Drácula e o Lobisomem. Também terá o mundo de Como Treinar Seu Dragão, que levará os visitantes à ilha de Berk, com uma montanha-russa e áreas interativas para crianças.
O parque também expande o mundo do Harry Potter, que já é uma atração nos parques da Universal, mas dessa vez irá integrar o Ministério da Magia com a história dos animais fantásticos em um cenário que mistura Paris e Londres.
“Tudo que fazemos aqui na Universal é a quatro mãos. Trabalhamos com os produtores dos filmes e com os escritores dos livros para nos assegurarmos de que a história vai ser a mais autêntica possível para os fãs. Queremos que eles estejam 100% imersivos numa história que eles já conhecem, e a do Harry Potter oferecerá experiências incríveis”, afirma Barros.
Para facilitar o acesso aos parques, Barros conta que a Universal irá oferecer transporte gratuito dos seus hotéis aos parques, por meio de ônibus elétricos. "A ideia é garantir conveniência e sustentabilidade, ligando os complexos com uma distância de cerca de 10 minutos entre eles", diz o executivo.
Antes mesmo de estrear, Barros diz que os ingressos já estão disponíveis e a expectativa de visitação é alta, especialmente entre turistas brasileiros. "Com esses investimentos, queremos reforçar que a Universal seja o centro das férias dos brasileiros em Orlando", diz Barros.
* A jornalista viajou a convite do programa de formação executiva Salto Alto