Universal Orlando Resort irá gerar cerca de 14 mil empregos nos EUA com novo parque e hotéis

1/11 Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon gives guests the ultimate “Tonight Show” experience and gets them up close and personal with the show’s most hilarious segments before taking off on an action-packed race through New York against Jimmy Fallon himself. The ride is officially open to guests as of April 6, 2017. More information is available at UniversalOrlando.com. (17-22465, Fallon Asset Shoot, Publicity, Jimmy Fallon, History Hall, Logo History, Game Room, Studio 6B, Rag Time Girls30 Rock, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, JFAL, JF, RTNYSJF, Attraction, Rides, New York, NY, Universal Studios Florida, USF)

2/11 The Simpsons Ride uses a unique blend of authentic Simpsons humor, amazing graphics and mind-bending theme park entertainment to create one of the most thrilling attraction experiences in Universal's history. The Simpsons Ride showcases everything the hugely popular television series has made famous and that Simpsons fans love...a great story, humor and irreverence that are pure Simpsons. (05_The Simpsons Ride - Orlando)

3/11 One of the most hilarious and heartwarming theme park experiences ever created Ð Despicable Me Minion Mayhem Ð is now open at Universal Orlando Resort, bringing minions, mayhem and tons of laughter to Universal Studios. The brand-new ride combines the outrageous humor and memorable characters from the hit Universal Pictures and Illumination EntertainmentÕs blockbuster film, Despicable Me, with an all-new storyline, incredible new animation and the latest 3-D technology to create a wildly-hysterical and unforgettable experience. (Despicable Me Minion Mayhem)

4/11 (02_Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit Orlando)

5/11 Advertising Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley WWoHP DA at Universal Studios Florida USF Architectural elements (Advertising Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley WWoHP DA at Universal Studios Florida USF Architectural elements)

6/11 The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort will bring even more of Harry Potter’s adventures to life. The new area will double the size of the sweeping land already found at Universal Orlando, expanding the spectacularly themed environment across both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. Guests will pass through London and the iconic brick wall archway into Diagon Alley – a bustling, wizarding hub within a Muggle city. Inside the land, guests will enjoy themed shops, dining experiences and the groundbreaking thrill ride – Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. HARRY POTTER, characters, names and related indicia are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights © JKR. (s14) (The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley)

7/11 Optimus Prime is ready for battle – towering above the entrance to Universal Orlando Resort’s highly-anticipated, blockbuster attraction, TRANSFORMERS: The Ride – 3D. The addition of the authentically-sized leader of the Autobots Thursday morning, May 30, 2013 is one of the finishing touches to the attraction. Optimus Prime stands guard at 28 feet tall and nearly nine tons, beckoning recruits to join the resistance against the invading Decepticons. The mind-blowing, action-packed thrill ride, which was constructed in record time, officially opens June 20 at Universal Studios Florida. (TRANSFORMERS)

8/11 (12_Universal Superstar Parade - Orlando)

9/11 Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon gives guests the ultimate “Tonight Show” experience and gets them up close and personal with the show’s most hilarious segments before taking off on an action-packed race through New York against Jimmy Fallon himself. The ride is officially open to guests as of April 6, 2017. More information is available at UniversalOrlando.com. (17-22465, Fallon Asset Shoot, Publicity, Jimmy Fallon, History Hall, Logo History, Game Room, Studio 6B, Rag Time Girls, 30 Rock, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, JFAL, JF, RTNYSJF, Attraction, Rides, New York, NY, Universal Studios Florida, U)

10/11 (Universals Volcano Bay (2) - Orlando)