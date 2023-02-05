The Book of Joy: treine seu inglês com o livro sobre a amizade entre Dalai Lama e Desmond Tutu

Pra começar nosso ano com inspiração para a paz (e ainda aprender um pouco mais de inglês…), quero convidar vocês a ler o livro The Book of Joy, ou a assistir o documentário Mission: Joy, da Netflix, baseado no livro.

Tanto o livro como o documentário tem como tema principal a amizade e a alegria do Dalai Lama e Desmond Tutu - líderes espirituais, ambos Prêmio Nobel da Paz, e símbolos da resistência política pacífica.

Selecionei frases sobre eles, sobre o livro e sobre o documentário, para você também se inspirar a ler, assistir, e nutrir a paz em situações de conflito, ou com pessoas que têm visões de mundo muito diferentes da sua.

O Dalai Lama, budista, e Desmond Tutu, primaz da Igreja Anglicana, cristão, conseguiram ser grandes amigos sendo tão diferentes. Mas vamos primeiro saber um pouco mais sobre cada um deles:

Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama fled to exile in India in 1959, the year of the unsuccessful revolt by Tibetans against communist Chinese forces that had occupied the country since 1950. He set up a government-in-exile in Dharamsala, India, in the Himalayan Mountains. In 2011 he stepped down as head of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

to flee: to quickly go to another country in order to escape from something or someone - fugir

To step down: to leave an important job or position, especially to allow someone else to take your place - deixar uma posição

Desmond Tutu

In 1978 Desmond Tutu became a leading spokesperson for the rights of Black South Africans. During the 1980s he played an unrivaled role in drawing national and international attention to the iniquities of apartheid. He emphasized nonviolent means of protest and encouraged the application of economic pressure by countries dealing with South Africa. In 1986 he became the primate of South Africa’s 1.6 million-member Anglican church. He died in 2021.

unrivaled - having no equal; better than any other of the same type -

insuperável, incomparável

Sobre o livro: The Book of Joy

Antes de ler as frases, veja se você conhece essas palavras. Depois, tente identificá-las nas frases e compreender o significado, no contexto.

noticeably - in a way that is easy to see or recognize -

visivelmente, perceptivelmente

scarcity - a situation in which something is not easy to find or get -

escassez, carência, insuficiência

to wipe - to slide something over the surface of something else, in order to remove dirt, food, or liquid - limpar

1.

The authors recount a study performed at Columbia University showing that people who focused on using plural pronouns like “we” and “us” more than singular pronouns like “I” and “me” had noticeably lower rates of heart attacks than people who did the opposite.

2.

“When you are grateful, you are not fearful, and when you are not fearful, you are not violent. When you are grateful, you act out of a sense of enough and not out of a sense of scarcity, and you are willing to share. If you are grateful, you are enjoying the differences between people and respectful to all people. The grateful world is a world of joyful people. Grateful people are joyful people. A grateful world is a happy world.”

3.

“Joy is the reward, really, of seeking to give joy to others. When you show compassion, when you show caring, when you show love to others, do things for others, in a wonderful way you have a deep joy that you can get in no other way. You can’t buy it with money. You can be the richest person on Earth, but if you care only about yourself, I can bet my bottom dollar you will not be happy and joyful. But when you are caring, compassionate, more concerned about the welfare of others than about your own, wonderfully, wonderfully, you suddenly feel a warm glow in your heart, because you have, in fact, wiped the tears from the eyes of another.”

Sobre o documentário: Mission: Joy

1.

Mission: JOY is the moving and laugh-out-loud funny documentary about the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu’s friendship and their secrets of finding joy in troubled times. The film was inspired by the international best selling Book of Joy, by Doug Abrams, Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama.

2.

The global icons and their message inspired four Academy Award winners and renowned creatives from every part of the process to join the production team.

3.

With genuine affection, mutual respect and a healthy dose of teasing, these unlikely friends impart lessons gleaned from lived experience, ancient traditions, and the latest cutting-edge science regarding how to live with joy in the face of all of life's challenges from the extraordinary to the mundane. Mission: Joy is an antidote for the times.

