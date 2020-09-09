Professora de inglês recomenda esta série para praticar o idioma

Quer aprender inglês vendo uma série nova? Para fazer o exercício, primeiro tente adivinhar com qual série vamos aprender hoje:

Duas famílias têm seus destinos entrelaçados, em uma história que envolve conflito de classes, racismo, pressão psicológica e várias percepções diferentes do que é maternidade e “família estruturada”.

O livro e a série têm o mesmo nome, embora as histórias sejam um pouco diferentes.

Os personagens são complexos e intrigantes, não estereotipados e mais próximos de como nós somos.

Está difícil? Pode piorar… vamos continuar as pistas em inglês!

It follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

E aí, conseguiu adivinhar?

Agora é hora de checar estas três palavrinhas mais difíceis, que apareceram nas pistas acima:

to intertwine: to twist or be twisted together, or to be connected so as to be difficult to separate (entrelaçar-se)

fate: a power that some people believe controls what will happen (destino)

to avert: to prevent something bad from happening (evitar)

Vamos fazer hoje uma atividade de Listening Comprehension!

Assista ao trailer oficial, sem legenda (legenda que está bem ruim, mesmo em inglês) e tente completar os espaços em branco:

Tem dúvidas nesta atividade? Quer aprender inglês com séries?

Fale comigo pelo instagram @rosefsouza_

I have always had the best ________

Someone ______ ______ your house with you inside

Elena, do you know anyone that would do this?

So, rent is 300 a month, well _____ ______ , but it is really not about the money for us

So you ______ it to her on the _____, just like that?

Do you know ________ ______ this woman?

What ___ ____ ____ you do?

I’m ___ _______

And then you asked her to _____ ______ in our house?

It is a beautiful _____ to know that your ______ can _____another person’s life

All mothers _______. Money _____ it. But you can’t put a price on a mother’s love

Maybe you should wear her down. It’s actually your best feature.

So, is it just you and ___ _____ ?

We ____ ______ every few months

She hides stuff, just like everybody else

I called the person that you ______ as your previously_____ and,strangely, he didn’t ______ to know you

If you wanna live in this house, you’ll live by my ______

Who said you have to ____ ____ and take it? If you don’t stand up for yourself, who will?

She has completely ______ n our lives, and I need to figure out who this woman is

We all have parts that _____ us

Did you really think I wasn’t gonna find out?

Parts that we ____ _____

You haven’t been honest with me about anything

Parts that we are _____ to look at

You are becoming completely ______

I am completely raveled

Everybody is going to be held ______ for their actions

I know about your little secret

Are you _________ me?

ANSWERS:

I have always had the best intentions

Someone burned down your house with you inside

Elena, do you know anyone who would do this?

So, rent is 300 a month, well below market, but it is really not about the money for us

So you rented it to her on the spot, just like that?

Do you know anything about this woman?

What is it that you do?

I’m an artist

And then you asked her to come work in our house?

It is a beautiful thing to know that your actions can affect another person’s life

All mothers struggle. Money hides it. But you can’t put a price on a mother’s love

Maybe you should wear her down. It’s actually your best feature.

So, is it just you and your mom?

We move around every few months

She hides stuff, just like everybody else

I called the person that you listed as your previously landlord and, strangely, he didn’t seem to know you

If you wanna live in this house, you’ll live by my rules

Who said you have to sit back and take it? If you don’t stand up for yourself, who will?

She has completely infiltrated in our lives, and I need to figure out who this woman is

We all have parts that scare us

Did you really think I wasn’t gonna find out?

Parts that we run from

You haven’t been honest with me about anything

Parts that we are afraid to look at

You are becoming completely unraveled

I am completely raveled

Everybody is going to be held accountable for their actions

I know about your little secret

Are you threatening me?

SOURCES: Youtube // UOL

Rosangela Souza (@rosefsouza_) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, (@companhiadeidiomas), coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em empresas, e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata (@pedamatamaresias), onde vive. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, com MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, tendo realizado diversos cursos em faculdades internacionais. Ex-professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, Vagas, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou instagram @rosefsouza_